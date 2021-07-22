Integreon : Appoints Lou Andreozzi, Former CEO of LexisNexis North American Legal Markets and Former Chairman of Bloomberg Law, to Board of Directors

Integreon, a leading global managed services provider, announced today that Lou Andreozzi has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Andreozzi will serve in a non-executive capacity on Integreon’s Board of Directors, consulting with Bob Rowe, Integreon’s Chief Executive Officer, other members of Integreon’s senior management team, and the EagleTree Capital investment team on strategic initiatives including potential acquisitions and partnerships. Integreon was acquired by funds managed by EagleTree Capital in June 2021.

Since 1998, Integreon has been a trusted, longstanding strategic global partner to leading law firms, corporate legal departments, financial institutions, and professional services firms. Integreon provides a broad range of services including litigation, cyber incident response, contracts and compliance, creative, and legal administrative services. The company specializes in process-driven, high-volume engagements to build efficiencies and economies of scale.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lou to our Board of Directors,” said Rowe. “Lou brings tremendous knowledge of the legal market and a unique perspective in a wide range of areas, including technology partnerships and acquisitions.”

“Integreon is very well positioned to accelerate growth by deepening its service proposition and partnering with leading technology providers to reimagine and reengineer workflows for greater speed, scalability and performance,” said Andreozzi. “I’m delighted to join the board, and I look forward to partnering with Bob and the Integreon leadership team, as well as the investment team at EagleTree.”

In addition to his board role with Integreon, Andreozzi is vice chairman of EPIQ’s Mass Tort Division and Brand Ambassador of .law, the top internet domain alternative to “.com” for accredited lawyers and law firms. He also currently serves on the boards of directors of Insight Global and PulsePoint, as well as on the advisory boards of Prevail Legal, Joinder and Zero.

Andreozzi was previously chairman of Bloomberg Law and held the chief executive title at services procurement software vendor IQNavigator, legal tech SaaS provider Inference Data, and LexisNexis North American Legal Markets, a division of Reed Elsevier as well as CEO of Martindale Hubbell and lawyers.com. During his tenure as CEO of LexisNexis, Andreozzi oversaw the acquisition, development, and growth of some of the most prominent legal products and services in its portfolio, including two electronic filing companies, the market leading legal customer relationship management system and many top practice management tools.

“Lou is a visionary leader in the fields of business information and technology who we have known for over 20 years,” said Anup Bagaria, Co-Managing Partner at EagleTree Capital. “Lou’s strategic guidance will be invaluable to Integreon during this next period of accelerated growth.”

About Integreon

Integreon is a trusted global provider of award-winning legal, business, and research support solutions to leading law firms, legal departments, financial institutions, and professional services firms. The company applies a highly trained, experienced team of over 3,500 employees globally to a wide range of problems that require scale and expertise, enabling clients to become more operationally efficient by streamlining operations, maximizing investment, and improving the quality of work they provide their end clients. With delivery centers on three continents, Integreon offers multi-lingual, around-the-clock support, as well as onshore, offshore, and onsite delivery of services. For more information about Integreon’s extensive range of services, please visit www.Integreon.com.

About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm that has invested approximately $2.8 billion of equity capital since inception. The Firm has completed over 35 private equity investments and over 70 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, please visit www.eagletree.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005280/en/