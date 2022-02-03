Integrity Solutions Named a Top Sales Enablement and Sales Training Company for Fifth Consecutive Year

Integrity Solutions continues to be recognized as a pioneer and innovator in sales performance improvement, with Training Industry, Inc. once again singling it out as one of the Top Training Companies™ for the Sales Training and Sales Enablement sector of the learning and development (L&D) market in 2022. This is the fifth consecutive year Integrity Solutions has received this recognition.

Since 2016, no company has been included more often on Training Industry’s and Selling Power’s annual lists of top sales training and sales enablement companies than Integrity Solutions.

“This designation reflects the commitment and investments we made over the past several years to expand the breadth, quality and innovations of our sales enablement training programs, as well as the fact that integrity and a truly values-based, customer-focused approach to selling have never been more important,” says Mike Esterday, CEO of Integrity Solutions. “We were ahead of the curve in creating blended learning options before the pandemic, and that paid off in a big way for our clients, who’ve seen great value in the unique approach and learning experiences we’re able to deliver, the timeless methodologies that address both the skillset and mindset of salespeople and their leaders, and the tremendous results that follow.”

In 2021, Integrity Solutions achieved its best revenue performance in its 53-year history. In addition to new programs and innovations, Esterday attributes the expanded industry visibility and overall business growth to the company’s partnerships with a diverse array of impressive clients and the dedication of employees and partners around the world who embody the values and integrity-focused approach the company teaches.

He adds that clients have gravitated towards Integrity Solutions’ approach to sales enablement because it goes beyond content and tech stack tools to focus on increasing achievement drive and removing self-imposed belief barriers.

“’Sales enablement’ only works if salespeople know how and when to use those resources in a way that customers get value from them. The resources don’t matter if they don’t translate into helping salespeople have better conversations with customers, especially now that those conversations are mainly virtual,” says Esterday. “And even with skills and product knowledge, salespeople still often struggle to perform because the training doesn’t address the internal factors that influence a salesperson’s success. We’re often told ‘nobody addresses the mental side of selling better’ than Integrity Solutions, and our approach to sales enablement is a great example of that.”

“This year’s Sales Training and Enablement Top 20 companies provided quality training to their customers with a range of topics and the readiness to adapt to their needs,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “With virtual transitions and new tools for learning, these companies prepare their customers with the best offerings and innovations to help keep them up to date with new selling trends.”

About Integrity Solutions

As sales performance experts, Integrity Solutions equips sales teams to rise up and achieve their full potential by building trusted customer relationships grounded in integrity. The firm is the partner of choice for values-driven organizations and specializes in innovative sales, service and coaching training solutions that fuel performance, grow talent, lift up customers, and elevate leaders.

Integrity Solutions has more than five decades of providing excellent, award-winning sales training and coaching solutions in 130 countries and industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and industrial, energy and utilities, call centers, agriculture, transportation and more. Learn more at: https://www.integritysolutions.com.

