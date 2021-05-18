Integrity Solutions : Ranked by Selling Power Magazine Among Top Sales Training Providers for Sixth Consecutive Year

Integrity Solutions has been named a Top Sales Training Company by Selling Power magazine for the sixth straight year.

Selling Power’s 2021 list of Top Sales Training Companies is a highly regarded source for sales leaders looking to know of the best resources for sales training excellence. Selling Power has done the annual ranking for nine years – and Integrity Solutions has made the list for six of those nine.

According to Selling Power, the prestigious list is aimed at helping leaders identify and select sales training companies with a track record of producing tangible ROI and delivering superior customer service.

Selling Power’s main criteria for selecting the top firms include depth and breadth of training provided; innovation – including courses, methodology, and/or delivery methods; contributions to the sales training market; and client satisfaction and feedback. For the client satisfaction portion, the Selling Power team surveyed and considered feedback from more than 350 clients of the companies that applied.

“Top rankings like Selling Power’s tell us that our three pronged approach to building sales performance gets results for clients — the focus on building skillset, mindset, and process excellence,” said Mike Esterday, CEO of Integrity Solutions. “The timing is great too — as more and more companies gear up for a coming sales boom."

The Selling Power ranking follows the recent news that Integrity Solutions was named to Training Industry’s 2021 list of Top Sales Training and Enablement companies for the fourth consecutive year. Integrity Solutions now ranks as one of just a handful of firms to be honored by both Training Industry and Selling Power for each of the past 4 years. What’s more, Integrity Solutions won two prestigious Stevie® Awards in 2021 for Sales Training and Consulting, which is the third consecutive year that the firm has won that honor.

As performance experts, Integrity Solutions equips sales teams to rise up and lead by building trusted customer relationships grounded in integrity. The firm is the partner of choice for values-driven organizations and specializes in innovative sales, service and coaching training solutions that fuel performance, grow talent, lift up customers, and elevate leaders.

Integrity Solutions recently introduced, Virtual Selling with Integrity™, a new sales training solution that’s highly relevant for helping sales teams succeed in selling at a distance.

Integrity Solutions has more than five decades of providing excellent sales training and coaching solutions in 130 countries and industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, agriculture and more.

Learn more at Integrity Solutions.

