Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IntegrityRisk and Lextegrity Partner to Provide End-to-End Third-Party Risk Management Solution

11/16/2021 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New partnership connects screening and enhanced due diligence with automated workflow and reporting

U.S.-based global enhanced due diligence and risk management firm Integrity Risk International and compliance risk automation and analytics software specialist Lextegrity Inc. today announce a partnership enabling customers of both companies to access a comprehensive, end-to-end, third-party risk management solution. The collaboration blends analytics-driven screening and approval workflows, enhanced due diligence (EDD) for higher-risk subjects, and ongoing spend monitoring.

Risk-savvy enterprises recognize third-party risk management is the backbone of a successful compliance program. Demand for an integrated approach has grown significantly due to COVID-19. Pandemic-driven fraud and supply chain disruptions have intensified the focus on third-party relationships, and the need to monitor those relationships across their full lifecycle.

Combining Lextegrity's SEC-cited SaaS solution for detecting fraud, corruption, sanctions violations, and conflicts of interest with IntegrityRisk's trusted EDD expertise and programmatic product set minimizes the legal and reputational risks when doing business with a third-party.

  • Lextegrity’s intelligent end-to-end software, built by former in-house compliance and audit experts, screens and monitors third-party reputational information as well as spend to flag high-risk anomalies.
  • Once red flags are identified through Lextegrity’s software, they can be efficiently escalated to IntegrityRisk for enhanced or other specialized due diligence that leverages its global network, unparalleled subject matter expertise, and smart use of technology.

“Our partnership with Lextegrity immediately and directly benefits clients clamoring for an end-to-end compliance solution that is comprehensive, consistent, auditable, and defensible,” says IntegrityRisk founder and CEO Jim McWeeney. “Lextegrity's leading-edge workflow automation and data analytics ensure unprecedented technology efficiencies before any escalated, flagged subjects come to us for enhanced or other specialized due diligence, which is our sweet spot.”

Lextegrity CEO Parth Chanda describes the partnership with IntegrityRisk in similar terms. “The pandemic brought into sharp relief the risks present within every organization’s third-party network. Using technology to automatically detect those high-risk engagements, escalate them to experts like IntegrityRisk where necessary, and track them across their entire lifecycle, allows in-house compliance teams to operate a world-class third-party risk management program. We’re excited to partner with the IntegrityRisk team to bring that vision to life.”

ABOUT INTEGRITY RISK INTERNATIONAL
IntegrityRisk applies the power of due diligence to mitigate the full spectrum of third-party challenges, navigate non-transparent markets, assess joint venture and investment opportunities, and better manage transaction risk. Whether clients are conducting business in new and unfamiliar markets, working to comply with ABAC regulations, assess ESG risk, or evaluate joint venture and investment opportunities, IntegrityRisk has pressure-tested solutions that help enterprises manage and proactively avoid risk. Visit https://www.integrityriskintl.com to learn more.

ABOUT LEXTEGRITY
Lextegrity is an industry leader in digital transformation of corporate risk management. It provides software to monitor spend and automate third-party due diligence and compliance pre-approvals to prevent and detect fraud, corruption, sanctions violations and conflicts of interest. Lextegrity was founded and is led by veteran legal and audit professionals with experience before the DOJ, SEC and other international regulators, who launched Lextegrity to build the risk management tools they wished they had when they were in-house. Lextegrity’s spend monitoring and approval software was recently cited by the SEC in an FCPA resolution and aligns closely with the recent DOJ updated guidance on effective compliance programs. Learn more about Lextegrity at http://www.lextegrity.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:58aStrong sales, profit for Walmart on cusp of holiday season
AQ
10:58aPCT LTD and Nano Gas Technologies Announce New Patent-Pending Technology Set to Change the Oil and Gas Industry
BU
10:57aDISCOVERY : Advertising sales announces new suite of streaming advertising products
PU
10:57aTO THE LIMIT AND BEYOND : Audi tests again for the Dakar Rally in Morocco
PU
10:57aPOPULAR : Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.45 per Common Share - Form 8-K
PU
10:57aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 74 Notification from a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities received pursuant to Art. 19(1) of the MAR
PU
10:57aCYFROWY POLSAT S A : Obtaining by the Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. of preliminary information about the number of shares of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. being the subject of sale offers submitted in response to the tender offer for the sale of shares in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.
PU
10:57aSpeech of the Head of the Joint Coordination Committee of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev at a joint meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee of Syria and Russia
PU
10:57aCORPORATE PRESENTATION : November 2021
PU
10:57aNOVEMBER 15, 2021 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and Leverage Analysis
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sees H1 earnings per share up 400% on Tencent stake sale
2Tesla's shares extend selloff after Musk tweets
3Buffett's Berkshire cuts U.S. drugmaker stakes, invests in drug royalty..
4BOUYGUES: NINE-MONTH 2021 RESULTS
5Vodafone Group 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell; Raises Fiscal Year Guidance

HOT NEWS