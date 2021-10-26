IntelePeer Names Tom Dziersk Chief Revenue Officer

High-achieving executive joins leading CPaaS provider at pivotal time

IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, announces the appointment of Tom Dziersk to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A high-impact C-level executive with expertise in achieving and exceeding revenue, profit and business growth objectives, Tom will take the lead in building a highly scalable go-to-market strategy to support IntelePeer’s rapid growth and expanding footprint.

“We are delighted to welcome Tom to IntelePeer,” says IntelePeer President and CEO Frank Fawzi. “His ability to drive high revenue growth in dynamic markets across geographies has been proven time and again throughout his illustrious career, particularly in organizations focused on software innovation. Add to that his skills, experience and exceptional motivational leadership style, all of which perfectly align with IntelePeer’s core values and mission, as well as our collective vision to be the leading low code and no code communications solutions provider helping our customers deliver world class customer experience. We could not be more excited.”

Mr. Dziersk is highly experienced in the sales, marketing, and delivery of enterprise software solutions, with expertise in growing companies both organically and through M&A activities. Prior to IntelePeer, he served as executive vice president of worldwide sales at PROS (NYSE: PRO). Before joining PROS, Mr. Dziersk was president of NICE Americas, transforming the company’s business model into a highly profitable growth engine. He also served in leadership positions with JDA Software and Clear Orbit. His many career achievements include the improvement of net margins, sales growth, sales productivity, demonstrable increase in public companies’ shareholder value, and the recruitment and development of talented, high-performing teams.

“With my 30+ years in business, I’m extremely excited by the success of IntelePeer and its current market position,” says Mr. Dziersk. “IntelePeer’s CPaaS platform is easy to adopt and enables customers to achieve value in an expedited manner, which puts the company in a unique position to scale and emerge as a market leader. It’s my goal to build a multi-segmented go-to market that will encompass our partner ecosystem, direct sales organizations and inside sales function while helping the company evolve on a global scale.”

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer delivers rapidly deployable communications solutions for an always connected world. Powered with AI and analytics, our omnichannel platform instantly improves your customers’ communications experience. IntelePeer provides industry leading time-to-value with automated communications solutions that work seamlessly with existing business software and infrastructure. Our no code templates, low code, co-creation, and developer API options provide customers with simple, easy-to-use tools that can be utilized by anyone and are also accessible through developer APIs. For more information visit: IntelePeer.com

