Intellezy Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

09/20/2021 | 09:03am EDT
WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellezy, a consulting firm with a focus on organizational change management consulting, L&D (learning and development) services, and staff augmentation, has been named to the Inc. 5000.

This annual list from Inc. Magazine is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.

Andrew Wight, the CEO of Intellezy, shared what the recognition means to the company. "To be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing U.S. companies is a remarkable achievement. To have done it during a pandemic makes me appreciate the award all the more so as it speaks to the hard work and dedication of each and every employee at our firm. I am extremely honored and proud of the entire Intellezy team for what they accomplished and I'd like to also express my thanks to our many clients and partners who also made this award possible."

The Inc. 5000 list has been produced every year since 1982 and analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020.


ABOUT INTELLEZY
Intellezy is the results-driven accountability partner for organizations that aim to ensure technology investments have the best chance for adoption and success. The company's team of skilled experts provides forward-thinking organizational change management consulting services. To support the change process, Intellezy's training and e-learning, drives toward lasting and successful adoption.  For more information, visit www.intellezy.com or call (781) 224-1113. Follow Intellezy on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

###

For Immediate Release

Contact:
Pamela Dumont
VP of Sales & Marketing
pdumont@intellezy.com
781-295-1408

