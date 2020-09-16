IntelliChief Digital Events Presents: "Implementing Workflows for Document Automation Success"

Tampa, FL, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more and more businesses embrace digital transformation, they are learning firsthand how important the process of workflow is to document-driven processes. Unfortunately, there are a lot of misconceptions about what “workflow” means and why it is so crucial to businesses.

Workflow differs from the standard business processes you employ to remain operational. Automated workflows take each internal step of traditional document-driven processes and digitize them to mitigate vulnerabilities and allow you to measure results.

Join us for our upcoming webinar "Implementing Workflows for Document Automation Success" on September 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. EST. You will learn everything you need to know about the benefits of automated document processing using technology that integrates seamlessly with your core ERP systems and applications, including:

Which departments can benefit from automating a document-driven process (i.e.,Human Resources, Accounts Payable, Sales/Customer Service)

Review how graphical workflow designers can help visualize your operational steps

Creation of workflow stages, routes, prompts, and settings

How to edit existing workflows without IT assistance

How you can eliminate tribal knowledge and create a repeatable digital process using workflow

When you embrace workflow automation, your business will get faster, leaner, and more cost-efficient. Your system will gain the ability to handle most of the transactional content entering your system without any human intervention at all.

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/Workflow0920

