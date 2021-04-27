Intelligent Automation Leader WorkFusion Announces New Chief Financial Officer

WorkFusion, a top provider of Intelligent Automation software, today announced Brian Kyle has joined the company as chief financial officer (CFO).

Kyle comes to WorkFusion with over 25 years of financial leadership experience within private and publicly traded companies. He has held key executive roles focusing on driving profitable growth, designing operational excellence programs and executing corporate finance strategies geared toward delivering strong shareholder value.

Most recently, Kyle served as CFO of The Stars Group Inc., a Canadian online gaming company with international operations and publicly traded on the NYSE and TSX exchanges.

Other financial executive roles include Kyle’s position as CFO of DH Corp., where he helped transform the organization into one of the leading fintech companies in Canada. He has held a number of senior financial positions in leading publicly traded technology, consumer product and manufacturing companies — including CFO of Teranet, a provider of integrated land-based information systems and software services.

Kyle also is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. He holds an MBA from Smith School of Business at Queen's University and has an Honorary Doctorate in Laws from the Assumption University.

“We believe Brian’s extensive operational and financial leadership experience in the technology space is a perfect fit for WorkFusion as we look toward our next stage of growth,” said WorkFusion CEO Alex Lyashok. “It’s an exciting time for WorkFusion, and adding an accomplished leader like Brian will definitely accelerate our momentum.”

Kyle added, “I am very excited to be joining Alex and a team that’s so focused on being a leader and best-in-class developer of automation software that improves workforce efficiencies and profitability for companies throughout the world.”

This news comes on the heels of WorkFusion’s recent $220 million investment announcement, its top ranking by several major analyst reports and its ambitious plans to accelerate growth with industry-specific, cloud-enabled solutions that tackle key operational areas in the banking, financial services, insurance and healthcare sectors.

About WorkFusion

WorkFusion is accelerating the world’s transition to more meaningful work. Our Intelligent Automation solutions are powered by learning bots, proprietary artificial intelligence technology and advanced analytics, working together to automate a wide range of business operations, and specializing in the needs of banking, insurance and healthcare companies. Leading organizations worldwide use WorkFusion to automate their operations with remarkable outcomes, helping them up-skill employees, reduce costs and unlock growth like never before. WorkFusion is headquartered in New York City with operations across the globe. workfusion.com

