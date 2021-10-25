Intelligent Fingerprinting :'s Simple Saliva-based COVID-19 Test Now CE Marked and Available for Sale

Intelligent Fingerprinting has announced that its saliva-based COVID-19 test now carries CE marking and is available for sale. The new VSS-GP COVID-19 Saliva Test uses a simple swab to collect saliva from just inside the cheek, providing a much easier alternative to current throat and nose tests that can cause gagging, sneezing or distress during sample collection.

Easier, more comfortable COVID-19 testing

Intelligent Fingerprinting’s reliable and easy-to-use saliva-based lateral flow test supports frequent COVID-19 testing for applications including schools, workplaces, care homes, healthcare, airports, sports events, concerts and prisons.

Keeping plastic usage to a minimum

The Intelligent Fingerprinting COVID-19 test strip uses minimal plastic. It has none of the plastic housing usually associated with lateral flow tests, helping to significantly reduce its environmental impact. The test strip is around 95% lighter than traditional lateral flow devices, reducing the environmental impact of packaging and transportation.

Intelligent Fingerprinting’s Executive Chairman, Philip Hand: “Regular COVID-19 testing continues to be part of our everyday lives, so it’s essential that we make the whole process as simple and comfortable as possible. Our saliva-based test directly addresses this challenge, combining much simpler sample collection with high levels of accuracy. I’m delighted that our test is now CE marked, and we anticipate strong demand from markets around the world.”

How it works

A swab is used to collect the saliva sample from the inside of the lower cheek, which is then mixed with a reagent buffer that has been pre-added to the collection tube in order to release the virus into the solution. The screening test is performed by inserting the tip of the test strip into the sample, providing a positive or negative result at 20 minutes. No instrumentation is required. The test uses gold immunonanoparticle technology to enable the visual detection of bound antigen via a control line and a red line on the test strip when a saliva sample is positive for the SARS-CoV-2 antigen.

