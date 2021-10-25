Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Intelligent Fingerprinting :'s Simple Saliva-based COVID-19 Test Now CE Marked and Available for Sale

10/25/2021 | 03:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Saliva-based approach revolutionises COVID-19 lateral flow testing, with easier test suitable for vulnerable and younger people
  • Ready to support COVID-19 testing in schools, workplaces, universities, care homes, healthcare and public events
  • Cambridge, UK manufacturing facility set to produce four million tests per month
  • Read full press release or watch video

Intelligent Fingerprinting has announced that its saliva-based COVID-19 test now carries CE marking and is available for sale. The new VSS-GP COVID-19 Saliva Test uses a simple swab to collect saliva from just inside the cheek, providing a much easier alternative to current throat and nose tests that can cause gagging, sneezing or distress during sample collection.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005324/en/

The new VSS-GP COVID-19 Saliva Test from Intelligent Fingerprinting uses a simple swab to collect saliva from just inside the cheek, providing a much easier alternative to current throat and nose tests that can cause gagging, sneezing or distress during sample collection. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new VSS-GP COVID-19 Saliva Test from Intelligent Fingerprinting uses a simple swab to collect saliva from just inside the cheek, providing a much easier alternative to current throat and nose tests that can cause gagging, sneezing or distress during sample collection. (Photo: Business Wire)

Easier, more comfortable COVID-19 testing

Intelligent Fingerprinting’s reliable and easy-to-use saliva-based lateral flow test supports frequent COVID-19 testing for applications including schools, workplaces, care homes, healthcare, airports, sports events, concerts and prisons.

Keeping plastic usage to a minimum

The Intelligent Fingerprinting COVID-19 test strip uses minimal plastic. It has none of the plastic housing usually associated with lateral flow tests, helping to significantly reduce its environmental impact. The test strip is around 95% lighter than traditional lateral flow devices, reducing the environmental impact of packaging and transportation.

Intelligent Fingerprinting’s Executive Chairman, Philip Hand: “Regular COVID-19 testing continues to be part of our everyday lives, so it’s essential that we make the whole process as simple and comfortable as possible. Our saliva-based test directly addresses this challenge, combining much simpler sample collection with high levels of accuracy. I’m delighted that our test is now CE marked, and we anticipate strong demand from markets around the world.”

How it works

A swab is used to collect the saliva sample from the inside of the lower cheek, which is then mixed with a reagent buffer that has been pre-added to the collection tube in order to release the virus into the solution. The screening test is performed by inserting the tip of the test strip into the sample, providing a positive or negative result at 20 minutes. No instrumentation is required. The test uses gold immunonanoparticle technology to enable the visual detection of bound antigen via a control line and a red line on the test strip when a saliva sample is positive for the SARS-CoV-2 antigen.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:24aDanish firm Engbakken receives financing to go international with its sustainable soil treatment machine
PU
03:24aCentral Bank of Malta Business Dialogue Publication – Third edition of 2021
PU
03:24aCENTURY PLYBOARDS INDIA : Quarterly Corporate Governance Report-30.09.2021
PU
03:24aSTANTEC : San José-Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility's Cogeneration Facility wins multiple awards
PU
03:24aTOYO TIRE : Announcement of Personnel Changes
PU
03:24aATOSS SOFTWARE : October 25, 2021 - Presentation Q3 2021
PU
03:24aSTRATEGIC MINERALS : Equity Fundraising
PU
03:24aDP POLAND : Interim Results-2021
PU
03:24aDP POLAND : H1 2021 Interims presentation
PU
03:24aHOKUHOKU FINANCIAL : Revision of earnings forecast for the six months ended September 30,2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle : Evergrande, EV unit shares jump a..
2ERYTECH Pharma S A : Announces Results from TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial of ..
3HSBC bucks China property worries with 74% profit jump, $2 billion buyb..
4SSAB : Report for the third quarter 2021
5China to pilot property tax scheme in some regions -Xinhua

HOT NEWS