Intelligent Medical Objects : to Showcase Expansion of its Market Leading Healthcare Terminology and Data Enablement Solutions at HIMSS21

Technology reduces clinician burnout, improves data quality

Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO), a healthcare data enablement company and market leader in medical terminology services, will be at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS21) meeting to showcase its diverse solutions that improve the quality of healthcare data.

“The COVID pandemic put an exclamation point on where we need improvements in healthcare,” said Ann Barnes, CEO, IMO. “Our team at IMO has worked tirelessly through the last year to understand the needs of our customers across the healthcare spectrum. We are proud of the role we have in optimizing healthcare delivery by improving data quality and are excited to showcase our solutions at HIMSS.”

In the last year, IMO has focused on innovative new offerings and building strategic partnerships across the health IT industry:

Improving data quality – IMO Precision Normalize was developed to standardize the enormous amounts of disparate clinical patient data in healthcare creating more complete, consistent, and accurate data to support direct care and fuel reliable insights. This technology is enriching data quality for organizations like CORHIO. With the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, IMO’s technology is enhancing the utility of the MMRF’s data for patient identification for clinical trials, cohort selection for health outcomes research, and the ability to provide analytic precision to the MMRF’s real-world data sources.

IMO Precision Normalize was developed to standardize the enormous amounts of disparate clinical patient data in healthcare creating more complete, consistent, and accurate data to support direct care and fuel reliable insights. This technology is enriching data quality for organizations like CORHIO. With the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, IMO’s technology is enhancing the utility of the MMRF’s data for patient identification for clinical trials, cohort selection for health outcomes research, and the ability to provide analytic precision to the MMRF’s real-world data sources. Enhancing access to genomic data – Understanding genomic data is an essential step on the path to precision medicine. However, the integration and use of this data in clinical workflows has long been challenging. IMO’s technology is helping MEDITECH® normalize data to support the interoperability and utility of genomic data to enable better patient care.

Understanding genomic data is an essential step on the path to precision medicine. However, the integration and use of this data in clinical workflows has long been challenging. IMO’s technology is helping MEDITECH® normalize data to support the interoperability and utility of genomic data to enable better patient care. New offering for Cerner® users – IMO recently launched a new offering aimed at improving clinical documentation and problem list management for those using the Cerner ® Millennium electronic health record. The IMO Core cSmart app – now available in the Cerner® code App Gallery – helps providers document with specificity, makes problem lists more meaningful, and helps to improve the capture of hierarchical condition categories (HCCs).

IMO recently launched a new offering aimed at improving clinical documentation and problem list management for those using the electronic health record. The IMO Core cSmart app – now available in the Cerner® App Gallery – helps providers document with specificity, makes problem lists more meaningful, and helps to improve the capture of hierarchical condition categories (HCCs). Addressing scheduling inefficiencies – Operating room (OR) efficiency has been a critical issue throughout the pandemic. IMO Core Periop brings together the unparalleled perioperative expertise of AORN Syntegrity® with IMO’s industry-leading procedure terminology to help optimize preference cards, reduce denied claims, and improve OR and surgery center performance.

Operating room (OR) efficiency has been a critical issue throughout the pandemic. IMO Core Periop brings together the unparalleled perioperative expertise of AORN Syntegrity® with IMO’s industry-leading procedure terminology to help optimize preference cards, reduce denied claims, and improve OR and surgery center performance. Supporting critical code updates – IMO responded swiftly to the COVID-19 pandemic with critical coding updates to support electronic health record (EHR) workflows which were critical to the healthcare industry as providers were overwhelmed with patients and workload. Since the beginning of 2020, IMO has created 600,000 unique updates across its clinical terminologies. IMO’s teams review 1 million terms per year, with 400,000 updates made in 2020 alone to support standardized coding, reporting, and interoperability needs. IMO maps 2.9 million terms to all major coding systems including ICD-10-CM, CPT®, SNOMED CT®, and LOINC®.

If you would like to meet at HIMSS to learn more about IMO’s solutions, visit booth #2821.

About IMO

Intelligent Medical Objects is a healthcare data enablement company. From clinical documentation at the point of care to complex approaches to population health management, IMO ensures clinical data integrity and quality—making patient information fit-for-purpose across the healthcare ecosystem.

For almost three decades, IMO’s footprint in EHRs—across more than 4,500 US hospitals—powers our expert ability to capture and preserve clinical intent wherever and however data is used. Our primary clients span individual doctors and physician groups, hospitals and clinics, large integrated delivery networks, inpatient ORs and surgical centers, global electronic health record providers, health information exchanges, clinical data registries, payers, life sciences companies, and healthcare analytics vendors.

IMO is built on a culture that celebrates and practices diversity, equity, and inclusion. Our secure technology platform and evolving portfolio of products are grounded in our industry leading medical terminologies, which are clinically vetted and always current, capturing data at the highest level of specificity. IMO understands how data must then be transformed to efficiently extract the greatest value. In short, IMO is the catalyst that enables accurate documentation, precise population cohorting, optimized reimbursements, robust analytics, and better care decisions to optimize patient outcomes. Our employees strive every day to make a meaningful impact in healthcare.

CPT is a registered trademark of the American Medical Association. All rights reserved. SNOMED and SNOMED CT are registered trademarks of SNOMED International.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005696/en/