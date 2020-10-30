Intelligent Vending Machine Market Size to Exceed Over $9 Billion During 2020-2024 | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the intelligent vending machine market, operating under the information technology industry. The latest report on the intelligent vending machine market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 9.33 billion, at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Azkoyen SA, Compass Group USA Inc., Crane Co., FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GLORY Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, Intel Corp., Royal Vendors Inc., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Demand for cashless vending machines has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rise in theft and vandalism might hamper market growth.
Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Intelligent Vending Machine Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
Based on geographic segmentation, over 38% of the market’s originated from North America during the forecast period. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the market size.
Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The intelligent vending machine market report covers the following areas:
Intelligent Vending Machine Market Size
Intelligent Vending Machine Market Trends
Intelligent Vending Machine Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the ability of real-time data collection through intelligent vending machines as one of the prime reasons driving the Intelligent Vending Machine Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist intelligent vending machine market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the intelligent vending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the intelligent vending machine market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intelligent vending machine market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product placement
Beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Tobacco - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Installation sites
Market segments
Comparison by Installation sites placement
Retail sites - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Public transport hubs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Installation sites
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AZKOYEN SA
Canteen Vending Services
Crane Co.
FAS International Srl
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
Glory Ltd.
Ingenico Group SA
Intel Corp.
Royal Vendors Inc.
Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
