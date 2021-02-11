Log in
Intelligent Waves, LLC Promotes Dennis Freeland to VP of Business Development to Continue Record Growth & Expansion

02/11/2021 | 12:48pm EST
​Intelligent Waves (IW​), a leading-edge trusted IT systems integrator that delivers high-impact transformational IT solutions to Government’s most mission-critical challenges, announced that Dennis Freeland has been promoted as its new Vice President of Business Development. In support of IW’s growth and expansion, Freeland will be responsible for managing IW’s Business Development resources, driving towards strategic goals for annual growth for the organization through proactive management engagement.

Freeland is a seasoned executive with proven credentials in leading significant initiatives for the past 30 years. Leveraging his hands-on insights from serving at the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and private sector companies, he provides strategic solutions to help growth initiatives within IW’s most sophisticated client accounts.

Known for his depth and breadth of expertise, Dennis has earned his knowledge through a lifetime of management and supervisory experience in planning, coordination, instruction, and conduct of wide-ranging security missions, including All-Source intelligence analysis, personal security, and direct-action operations.

Dennis is a retired Master Sergeant with 21 years of active duty service to our Nation with the United States Marine Corps. During his tenure as a Marine, Dennis served, trained, and deployed with infantry and reconnaissance units, culminating in an operational role in supervising, coordinating, and certifying combat-capable Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance platoons in tactics, doctrine, and equipment and was a senior enlisted member of Crisis Action Planning within deployed Maritime Special Purpose Force units.

Erin Horrell, IW’s Chief Growth Officer, stated, “We are thrilled to recognize Dennis for his strategic contribution to our record growth and excited to promote him as he helps us extend our growth trajectory to the next level. His experience, acumen, and trusted expertise in the Defense and IC community are second to none.”

As an active member in the Defense and IC Community, Dennis is affiliated with leading Professional Associations, such as, Marine Corps League, Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance Association, Disabled American Veterans, National Defense Industrial Association, Program Management Institute, AFCEA International, and is a Global SOF Foundation member. Dennis holds an active Top Secret SCI Eligible security clearance.

Freeland received his bachelor’s degree in History from the American Military University and is a Certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

About Intelligent Waves LLC

Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The business provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, operations, and intelligence analytics. For more information, visit ​www.intelligentwaves.com


© Business Wire 2021
