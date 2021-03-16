Log in
Intelligent Waves : LLC Ranks Among Top Inc. 5000's 2021 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the D.C. Metro Region for Third Consecutive Time

03/16/2021 | 01:53pm EDT
Intelligent Waves (IW), a cutting-edge IT systems integrator delivering high-impact transformational IT solutions to the Government’s most mission-critical challenges, today announced that it was named as one of the top companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Washington, D.C., area-based private companies.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. The new ranking is the third year in a row that Intelligent Waves has earned top placement on the coveted list. The 2021 ranking results from the company’s achievement of a two-year revenue growth rate of 55.74%.

“We are honored to be recognized by the prestigious Inc. magazine and rank among America’s most successful companies for three consecutive years in a row,” stated Jared Shepard, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Intelligent Waves LLC. “As a transformational IT organization that’s focused on delivering high-impact innovative solutions to Government’s most-demanding agencies, we have made it a top priority to invest in the best people, the most innovative technologies, and our overall strategic growth.”

In 2020, Intelligent Waves introduced several leading-edge innovations that garnered the Defense and Intelligence community’s attention in the areas of secure mobile communications and cybersecurity.

  1. IW’s GRAYPATH (GP) is the next generation of expeditionary communications. Through its patented IP Spread Spectrum technology, GP leverages the cloud to randomize and distribute message packets through the simultaneous use of multiple transport paths and encrypted channels.
  2. Phantom Next Generation provides the ability for organizations to access foreign points of presence to conduct remote open-source information gathering and research while at the same time protecting organizations and individuals from exposure to foreign intelligence.

The companies on this list show stunning growth rates across all industries in the Washington, D.C., region. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 211 percent, and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 120,000 people and added nearly $15 billion to the D.C. area economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Baltimore, Maryland, the Washington, D.C. area, and Richmond, Virginia—brought in the highest revenue.

About Intelligent Waves LLC

Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The firm provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, operations, and intelligence analytics. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.


© Business Wire 2021
