Intelligent Wellhead Systems Appoints William Standifird as CEO

10/18/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
Gary Cresswell to Become Chairman of the Board

Intelligent Wellhead Systems Inc. (IWS) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has appointed William Standifird as Chief Executive Officer. Also, effective October 5, Gary Cresswell, a current non-executive director, will become independent non-executive Chairman of the Board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018006017/en/

William Standifird (Photo: Business Wire)

William Standifird (Photo: Business Wire)

William Standifird’s 24-year international career includes operational and leadership positions in drilling, completions, and production technologies with startup and major oilfield service companies including Schlumberger and Halliburton.

Gary Cresswell is a 30-year global industry veteran with a proven ability to lead strategic, technical, and operational teams. He has held several board positions and currently serves as a non-executive director for two oilfield technology companies and as Executive Chairman of Probe Technology Holdings.

“I am thrilled to lead the IWS team as we advance our portfolio of digital completion technologies. Our inVision™ Technology Platform is unmatched in helping oil and gas operators improve completions performance,” said Standifird. “Developing and implementing a safer, more reliable, and effective digital infrastructure for hydraulic fracturing and wireline operations promise to create significant value for our customers and shareholders.”

Cresswell commented, “William is a strong addition to the executive team, and his leadership skills will help the IWS management team accelerate growth of our innovative approach to helping operators deliver safe and efficient completions.”

About Intelligent Wellhead Systems

Intelligent Wellhead Systems designs, tests, manufactures, and deploys proprietary and unique digital safety and efficiency workflow technologies for oil and gas well completion operations. The company’s inVision™ Technology Platform helps oil/gas and oilfield service companies reduce operating risk, lower the total cost of operations, and improve uptime. IWS is a privately owned technology and services company that is backed by Pason Systems Inc. ("Pason") (TSX: PSI).


