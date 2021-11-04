IntelyCare Honors Top Nursing Professionals With its First Annual IntelyPros of the Year Awards at SIA 2021

IntelyCare will honor the winners and celebrate all of its nursing professionals, known as IntelyPros, at the IntelyStars party at Memoire in the Encore Boston Harbor.

IntelyCare, the largest digital staffing platform for nursing professionals seeking post-acute per-diem positions, today announced the honorees of its first-annual IntelyPros of the Year awards - a public recognition of top nursing professionals in the country. The honorees will receive their awards in a special ceremony at the IntelyStars Awards party on Thursday, November 4, during the final night of the 2021 Staffing Industry Analysts Healthcare Staffing Summit in Boston.

In an ongoing effort to celebrate the commitment and dedication of our nation's healthcare professionals, the IntelyPros of the Year awards represent a collection of the best nursing professionals in the IntelyCare family as determined by a variety of criteria. An extension of IntelyCare's IntelyPro of the Month awards - a monthly recognition of the top IntelyPro in each market - the IntelyPros of the Year were selected to represent their respective states based on their tenure, track record working for IntelyCare, ratings in the IntelyCare app, and reviews from IntelyCare's healthcare facility partners.

"We owe everything at IntelyCare to each and every one of our amazing IntelyPros. They care for our most vulnerable population and in light of the events of the last two years, their impact is truly immeasurable," said David Coppins, IntelyCare CEO. "We know that we can never properly thank our IntelyPros by simply throwing a party. But it's my hope that this celebration at least shows our gratitude for everything they do. We wouldn't be here without them."

With the country in the midst of a critical shortage of nurses, IntelyCare is solely focused on keeping more in the profession by using its technology to address their needs head on. "For decades, nurses have worked a rigid rotation tied to 8-12-16 hour shifts that are scheduled in blocks of six weeks to three months. If a nurse wants a day off, they must find coverage. If they want to take a vacation in the summer, they typically need to have the week approved six months in advance," said Rebecca Love, chief clinical officer at IntelyCare. "Our app completely redefines this antiquated way of scheduling nursing shifts. Instead of keeping their lives in a constant state of flux, IntelyCare empowers nurses with the freedom and flexibility to create their own schedule of the shifts that work best for their lives."

IntelyCare also provides its IntelyPros with health insurance, retirement benefits, competitively high wages, reward programs, and access to mobile-based 1-to-1 mentoring and wellness coaching.

The IntelyPros of the Year will be honored during an awards ceremony at the IntelyStars Party, happening during the 2021 SIA Healthcare Staffing Summit. The IntelyStars party will entail a night of eating, drinking, and dancing, complete with live music provided by DJ Jesse Jess, giveaways, a makeup station, 360 photo booths, and more. Information on the event can be found here - https://www.intelycare.com/landing/encore-sia-rsvp/.

To properly celebrate their awards, the honorees, along with a guest, have received an all-expenses-paid trip to Boston for the party. "It's a tremendous honor to be chosen to represent Massachusetts as the IntelyPro of the Year,” said Joyce Mbachi, an LPN from Dudley, MA. "Working for IntelyCare has been an amazing experience because they care so much about their workers and are always willing and ready to support us. I'm excited to meet with some of my fellow IntelyPros and get the chance to celebrate with them."

2021 IntelyPros of the Year winners:

New Hampshire - Afia Adu-Gyamfi, CNA

Massachusetts - Joyce Mbachi, LPN

Rhode Island - Jesse Robbins, CNA

Connecticut - Tatyana Sullivan, RN

New York - Kelley Wilson, LPN

New Jersey - Stephen Gwiazdowski, LPN

Pennsylvania - Kristin Trageser, RN

Maryland - Funmilayo Sule, GNA

Ohio - Ashly Brown, STNA

Michigan - Gloria Sanders, RN

Indiana - Marcie Alpers-Fett, CNA

Tennessee - Tina Harris, LPN

Florida - Mylene Montrose, LPN

Illinois - Izabel Guminski, LPN

Missouri - Destinee Williams, CNA

Kansas - Kelvin Muisyo, CNA

