IntelyCare : Honors Nursing Professionals and Facilities with Inaugural Healthcare Heroes Awards

04/01/2021 | 09:06am EDT
Top-Ranked Nurse Workforce Management Company Recognizes Front Line Workers and Post-Acute Facilities for Going Above and Beyond for Elderly and Vulnerable Populations Amidst the Pandemic

IntelyCare, the leading intelligent workforce management solution for post-acute facilities, today unveiled the winners of its Healthcare Heroes Awards, which recognized five skilled nursing professionals and five long-term care facilities for working tirelessly to keep residents safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. IntelyCare received over 300 submissions from its nursing community highlighting the bravery and compassion of nursing professionals and care organizations confronting this once-in-a-lifetime global health crisis.

As the novel coronavirus spread across the United States, hospital staff were deservedly praised for their selflessness and resilience. However, IntelyCare observed that nursing professionals, administrators, and other employees at nursing homes went largely unrecognized, despite their heroic efforts to save the lives of those most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19. IntelyCare launched the Healthcare Heroes initiative in May 2020, during Nurses Week, to honor the essential workers caring for some of the most vulnerable populations in long-term care.

“While the pandemic unfolded, we felt compelled to honor and support the people who provide care and companionship to their residents each and every day,” said Chris Caulfield, RN, NP-C, Chief Nursing Officer and co-founder at IntelyCare. “We received so many humbling and inspiring stories from the post-acute community and we’re proud to shine a light on these healthcare heroes who truly deserve to be seen and heard.”

The winners of Healthcare Heroes are:

Nursing Professionals

  • Krystal Burdine, LPN. Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Claudine Bruff, RN. Brockton, Massachusetts
  • Denise Pegram, LPN. Reading, Pennsylvania
  • Nickia Minus, LPN. Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania
  • Pebbles Ward, CNA. Orlando, FL

Facilities

  • Blackstone Valley Health and Rehab, Whitinsville, Massachusetts
  • Carriage Hill, Madbury, New Hampshire
  • Genacross, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan
  • Ohio Living, Ohio
  • Richboro Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Richboro, Pennsylvania

“The unwavering compassion, devotion, and kindness exhibited by the staff during a highly stressful time when healthcare providers and the community at large received conflicting messages regarding COVID was extraordinary,” said Pat Leja, owner of Blackstone Valley Health and Rehab. “While hospital workers were rightfully glorified in the press, nursing home workers were absent. These forgotten members of the healthcare continuum are true heroes.”

“Working through this pandemic, we are undoubtedly living in a trying time that has challenged our need for patience, true compassion, and willingness,” said award honoree Nickia Minus, a licensed practical nurse for over 10 years. “If by chance I had ever doubted my ability to fulfill my role as a great nurse, this year alone has removed any of that uncertainty.”

To continue this valuable initiative, IntelyCare has announced that it will sponsor the Healthcare Heroes 2021 Scholarship, a $5,000 prize that will be awarded to one nursing professional that is exploring a higher education degree in a nursing-related field. Submissions are open, and the deadline to participate is July 31, 2021. To read more stories from the front lines of long-term and post-acute care, visit HealthcareHeroes.com.

About IntelyCare

IntelyCare is revolutionizing healthcare staffing, scheduling, and training by offering an enterprise workforce management platform combined with a gig-model staffing app for the long-term care market. Fueled by advanced data science, IntelyCare’s technology empowers nursing professionals, facility administrators, and other healthcare heroes to transform the way they work by bringing flexibility, simplicity, and transparency to per-diem scheduling and staffing. Named No. 41 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 1 on the Boston Business Journal’s Fast 50 in 2020, IntelyCare is the top-ranked nurse workforce management solution in the country and the fastest-growing private company in Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.IntelyCare.com.


© Business Wire 2021
