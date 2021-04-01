IntelyCare : Honors Nursing Professionals and Facilities with Inaugural Healthcare Heroes Awards

Top-Ranked Nurse Workforce Management Company Recognizes Front Line Workers and Post-Acute Facilities for Going Above and Beyond for Elderly and Vulnerable Populations Amidst the Pandemic

IntelyCare, the leading intelligent workforce management solution for post-acute facilities, today unveiled the winners of its Healthcare Heroes Awards, which recognized five skilled nursing professionals and five long-term care facilities for working tirelessly to keep residents safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. IntelyCare received over 300 submissions from its nursing community highlighting the bravery and compassion of nursing professionals and care organizations confronting this once-in-a-lifetime global health crisis.

As the novel coronavirus spread across the United States, hospital staff were deservedly praised for their selflessness and resilience. However, IntelyCare observed that nursing professionals, administrators, and other employees at nursing homes went largely unrecognized, despite their heroic efforts to save the lives of those most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19. IntelyCare launched the Healthcare Heroes initiative in May 2020, during Nurses Week, to honor the essential workers caring for some of the most vulnerable populations in long-term care.

“While the pandemic unfolded, we felt compelled to honor and support the people who provide care and companionship to their residents each and every day,” said Chris Caulfield, RN, NP-C, Chief Nursing Officer and co-founder at IntelyCare. “We received so many humbling and inspiring stories from the post-acute community and we’re proud to shine a light on these healthcare heroes who truly deserve to be seen and heard.”

The winners of Healthcare Heroes are:

Nursing Professionals

Krystal Burdine, LPN. Cincinnati, Ohio

Claudine Bruff, RN. Brockton, Massachusetts

Denise Pegram, LPN. Reading, Pennsylvania

Nickia Minus, LPN. Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania

Pebbles Ward, CNA. Orlando, FL

Facilities

Blackstone Valley Health and Rehab, Whitinsville, Massachusetts

Carriage Hill, Madbury, New Hampshire

Genacross, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan

Ohio Living, Ohio

Richboro Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Richboro, Pennsylvania

“The unwavering compassion, devotion, and kindness exhibited by the staff during a highly stressful time when healthcare providers and the community at large received conflicting messages regarding COVID was extraordinary,” said Pat Leja, owner of Blackstone Valley Health and Rehab. “While hospital workers were rightfully glorified in the press, nursing home workers were absent. These forgotten members of the healthcare continuum are true heroes.”

“Working through this pandemic, we are undoubtedly living in a trying time that has challenged our need for patience, true compassion, and willingness,” said award honoree Nickia Minus, a licensed practical nurse for over 10 years. “If by chance I had ever doubted my ability to fulfill my role as a great nurse, this year alone has removed any of that uncertainty.”

To continue this valuable initiative, IntelyCare has announced that it will sponsor the Healthcare Heroes 2021 Scholarship, a $5,000 prize that will be awarded to one nursing professional that is exploring a higher education degree in a nursing-related field. Submissions are open, and the deadline to participate is July 31, 2021. To read more stories from the front lines of long-term and post-acute care, visit HealthcareHeroes.com.

