Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inter-Blockchain's GAME+NFT+DeFi Integrated Application Ecology NEXTYPE was Launched, Which May Define the New Form of Next-Generation Blockchain Games

06/24/2021 | 05:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

In the game industry, it is always a question of how to make games more interesting. Hence, combining games with new technologies should be ideal. In fact, from the CryptoKitties to all kinds of blockchain games nowadays, the combination of game and blockchain technology has never stopped.

Under this background, NEXTYPE is established for defining the new form of the next generation blockchain game. NEXTYPE is a cross-chain GAME+NFT+DeFi integrated application ecology, which means NEXTYPE not only needs to complete the underlying technical support, but also provide an ecological platform for partners to participate in.

Games Matrix in Multi-dimension

As the first game of NEXTYPE, Mining Tycoon is based on the development of traditional games, which uses the core game method of virtual mining. In addition to NT reward, mining will also produce other buff props, such as mining license, which is an essential prop to participate in the BTC mining pool. Players can collect and stake the mining license to mine BTC every day.

NEXTYPE will also launch 8-10 self-developed games in this year and cooperate with at least 10 games to create NEXTYPE games matrix.

High-performance Cross-chain Protocols

The prosperity of the ecology needs stable and convenient infrastructure. In terms of stability, HECO and BSC, as well as ETH layer 2 and ETH 2.0, have brought revolutionary changes to the blockchain games. In terms of convenience, NEXTYPE has developed NVEP (NFT Value Exchange Protocol) and NCCP (NFT Cross-Chain Protocol) to solve NFT transaction difficulty.

Moreover, the smart contracts of NEXTYPE have been audited by CERTIK.

Resource Integration from Multi PartyP

NEXTYPE has reached strategic cooperation with a well-known Japanese company, SeeSea, and Quaras, a subsidiary of Fuji Media, which means NEXTYPE has made a good start in Japan IP markets. Besides, NEXTYPE has been formally invited to join the BGA (Blockchain Game Alliance).

And the CMO of NEXTYPE, Uncle David, who has over 20 million fans on the global video sharing apps, said he will promote the global pre-launch campaign.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:03aKINDRED BIOSCIENCES, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aCIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aINSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aGMS  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
BU
06:03aAmericans increasing alcohol and drug use to cope with mental strain; parents at highest risk
BU
06:03aTRANSPHORM  : Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
06:03aOMRON HEALTHCARE  : and Kyoto University Collaborative Research Program “Healthcare Medical AI” to Prevent the Events of Cardiovascular Diseases With AI and Home Measurement Data
BU
06:03aVIDA VENTURES  : Closes $825 Million Vida III Fund to Advance Transformative Biomedical Innovations
BU
06:02aVIRCO MFG CORPORATION  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aEQ HEALTH ACQUISITION CORP.  : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought
2Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
3Fed's mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors
4Stocks subdued as investors waver over U.S. inflation signals
5Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, has donated half his fortune

HOT NEWS