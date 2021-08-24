Log in
InterGen Data, Inc. : Chooses Phalanx Advanced Endpoint Security Platform to Secure Transmission of Data Files

08/24/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
InterGen Data, Inc. (InterGen) has selected Phalanx’s data security platform as a secure way for our clients to upload, transmit, receive, and test our proprietary predictive Life Stage Life Event Data “LSLE.” Each client environment is required to adhere to strict security policies ensuring that all the data will be safe, secure, and fully encrypted from end to end.

“We are very excited to implement Phalanx’s solution. Our prospective customers have been clamoring for an effective way to test our data in a timely manner. By utilizing their platform, we will be able to quickly set up access for any customer in as little as 30 minutes,” said Robert J. Kirk, Founder and CEO. “Once completed, we will be able to take an anonymized client data file, process it, and provide personalized insights almost immediately,” Kirk further stated.

“Phalanx’s data-centric endpoint security platform is delivering significant benefits for InterGen Data and their customers by enabling their data with Zero Trust,” stated Ian Garrett, CEO and Co-founder of Phalanx. “We have significantly reduced their implementation time, development hours, and expenses by allowing InterGen Data’s customers to simply create a folder in their choice of cloud storage where all files are automatically encrypted and delivered seamlessly,” Garrett further said.

In the Bank, Financial Services, and Insurance industries, accessing, storing, and transferring customer data requires strict adherence to US Data Protection and Privacy Laws. “As an artificial intelligence-based/machine learning “AI/ML” Data as a Service provider, security is paramount to our success and a top-of-mind regulatory risk for our clients. The Phalanx platform ensures that our customer files remain secure, isolated, and controlled by the customer,” Robert Kirk added.

About InterGen Data, Inc.

InterGen Data, Inc. (InterGen Data) was founded by the financial services industry veteran Robert J. Kirk in December 2017. InterGen Data is an award-winning Life Event Data as a Service provider that uses the latest in predictive modeling techniques and patent pending proprietary algorithms that identify when someone is likely to have an important life event occur, what that event could be, and how much of an economic impact that it would have on their financial journey. They supply this data to banks, financial services, and insurance companies.

More information can be found at https://www.intergendata.com/.

About Phalanx

Phalanx was founded by a group of cybersecurity experts and military veterans with the mission to provide simple, proven cybersecurity without increasing the burden on the end-user or security staff. Phalanx provides data-centric endpoint security designed with the users' psychology in mind to increase ease-of-use while decreasing the effects of a breach, insider threats, and chances of accidental spillage. The simple, automatic file encryption platform is built for organizational security so businesses can easily share data regardless of environment.

More information can be found at https://www.phalanx.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of the future using terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will,” “potential,” “look to,” and other terms tied to future periods. Results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations. They involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The company has no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement. Parts of this news release may include additional information on forward-looking statements. This news release may also contain measures that are not calculated based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP.


