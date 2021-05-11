Log in
InterPrice Technologies, Inc. : Certified as a Woman-Owned Business

05/11/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
InterPrice Technologies, Inc., a woman-owned early-stage debt capital markets fintech platform, today announced that it has received national certification from The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

“Earning our WBENC certification and joining this tremendous network of women-owned businesses means a great deal to InterPrice,” said Olga Chin, Founder and CEO of InterPrice. “The Certification is an important recognition of our efforts to increase diversity in the financial technology space.”

InterPrice Technologies already partners with several of the largest diversity and inclusion firms on Wall Street, working with them to provide enhanced connectivity to corporate Treasury teams. The team also partners with financial institutions that embrace diversity and inclusion across the entire sector.

“It is always exciting to see new technology firms emerge that can enhance workflow and communication protocols in our industry. It is even more exciting - and important - when it is minority and women-owned businesses that are emerging. We congratulate InterPrice on receiving their WBENC certification,” said Jonathan Fine, Head of Investment Grade Syndicate in the Americas, Co-Chair of Investment Banking Division Sustainable Solutions Council, Goldman Sachs & Co.

The WBENC certification for women-owned businesses is the most recognizable and sought-after certification of its kind. WBENC's national standard of certification consists of a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business, a site visit, and final determination by the Certification Committee.

About InterPrice Technologies, Inc.
InterPrice Technologies, Inc. is the first-to-market, secure and user-friendly platform that provides its users - corporate issuers and financial institutions - with transparency into financing costs. The InterPrice platform automates the archaic process of new issue pricing indication that Treasury teams currently receive from multiple financing partners.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS