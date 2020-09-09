Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

InterWest Insurance Services Successfully Implements Talage's Wheelhouse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 11:16am EDT

RENO, Nev., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talage, a provider of digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance, is pleased to announce that InterWest Insurance Services, LLC (InterWest) has successfully implemented the company’s Wheelhouse technology, a platform designed to streamline the insurance purchasing process for small businesses and provide a digital solution for agents which automates traditionally manual processes.

Founded in 1992 in Northern California, today InterWest offers expertise in all lines of property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits and personal insurance coverages, as well as a full range of surety products, throughout California. Additionally, InterWest became an investor partner in BrokerTech Ventures, the industry’s first broker-led investor group and accelerator program, in October of 2019 and was very active with Broker Tech Ventures’ Accelerator’s first cohort earlier this year.

“We met InterWest during the 2020 BrokerTech Ventures cohort and immediately saw that we could help their mission," said Adam Kiefer, CEO of Talage. "They share our ideals on using online resources to empower and support agents through effective use of technology.”

Wheelhouse gives carriers the ability to equip agencies with online checkouts via user-friendly agent portals, as well as additional tools to support agency automation and growth in the small business segment. The implementation allows InterWest to streamline how they service small business accounts, leading to increased profitability in those lines. Operating in all 50 states, Wheelhouse meshes perfectly with InterWest’s efficient online sales and service.

“Talage understands the reality of where agents and brokers are today in terms of technology and automation, and where they need to go in the near-term,” said Michele Carter, Executive Director, Commercial Operations for InterWest. “Implementing Talage’s Wheelhouse will give our producers a needed edge in a competitive, digital market.”

For more information about Talage or Wheelhouse, please visit the company’s recently redesigned website at www.talageins.com.

About Talage
Talage develops digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance that transform the insurance quoting process for agents and carriers. Talage’s Wheelhouse technology empowers property and casualty (P&C) agents to sell small business coverages via any channel, allows carriers to more effectively use APIs, and automates manual processes for increased productivity. For more information, please visit www.talageins.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
jen@stnickmedia.com
859-803-6597

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:35aAIRBUS : joined by European partners to demonstrate reduced emission fello'fly operations
PU
11:35aWESCO INTERNATIONAL : Managing the Roller Coaster of Commodity Price Fluctuations
PU
11:35aA GENTLE NUDGE : 62% of renters say arrears text message reminders would be welcomed
PU
11:35aAIRBUS : Nakanihon Air reinforces utility capabilities with new H215 order
PU
11:35aSOGECLAIR : 1st half 2020 results: slideshow
AQ
11:35aSOGECLAIR : Results for the 1st half 2020
GL
11:35aSOGECLAIR : 1st half 2020 results: slideshow
GL
11:33aBALL AEROSPACE : Completes Critical Design Review of Methane Monitoring Satellite's Flight System and Instrument
PR
11:31aING GROEP N : Bank of Italy lifts ban on ING taking new customers in Italy - statement
RE
11:31aEVOLENT HEALTH : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5GOLD : Gold edges up on economic woes, firm dollar caps gains

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group