Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Interactive Capital Partners Corporation Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2020) -  Interactive Capital Partners Corporation (the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of August 28, 2020, the cease trade order (the "CTO") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 22, 2020, has been revoked effective September 18, 2020.

The Company was subject to the CTO as a result in the delay in filing its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis and related certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and interim financial statements, management discussion and analysis and related certifications for the interim period ended March 31, 2020 (the "Financial Materials"). The Financial Materials, along with the interim financial statements, management discussion and analysis and related certifications for the interim period ended June 30, 2020 were filed with the applicable securities commissions on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on September 18, 2020 and the Company is now up-to-date with all of its outstanding continuous disclosure documents.

For further information, please contact:

Jennifer Thor
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 361-2820
Email: jthor@irwinlowy.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64302


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pMusk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil
RE
05:59pFIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL : Stephens Conference Investor Presentation
PU
05:59pTiffany, LVMH Trial Set for Early January -- Update
DJ
05:58pTHIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : - Mandatory Notice of Trades
AQ
05:56pSUPREME CANNABIS : Amends Credit Facility
AQ
05:55pSYNAPTICS INCORPORATED : Headquarters to be Powered by 100% Renewable Energy Through New Partnership with San José Clean Energy
AQ
05:55pSynaptics Headquarters to be Powered by 100% Renewable Energy Through New Partnership with San José Clean Energy
GL
05:54pBiodiesel-Powered Vehicles Wrap and Roll
PR
05:54pPULUMI : Is Industry's First Multi-Cloud, Multi-Language Infrastructure as Code Platform with 100% Azure Support
BU
05:51pMusk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : Nikola share slump deepens as founder resigns
2Global banks seek to contain damage over $2 trillion of suspicious transfers
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : ByteDance, Oracle at loggerheads over terms of TikTok agreement
4NIKOLA CORPORATION : Wall St ends lower on lockdown fears, likely delay of stimulus
5GARRETT MOTION INC. : Auto Supplier Garrett Motion Files for Chapter 11 With $2.1 Billion KPS Offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group