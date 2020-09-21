Interactive Capital Partners Corporation Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2020) - Interactive Capital Partners Corporation (the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of August 28, 2020, the cease trade order (the "CTO") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 22, 2020, has been revoked effective September 18, 2020.

The Company was subject to the CTO as a result in the delay in filing its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis and related certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and interim financial statements, management discussion and analysis and related certifications for the interim period ended March 31, 2020 (the "Financial Materials"). The Financial Materials, along with the interim financial statements, management discussion and analysis and related certifications for the interim period ended June 30, 2020 were filed with the applicable securities commissions on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on September 18, 2020 and the Company is now up-to-date with all of its outstanding continuous disclosure documents.

For further information, please contact:

Jennifer Thor

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 361-2820

Email: jthor@irwinlowy.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64302