Interactive map of national financial education websites

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) launched today an interactive European map of national financial education websites. The map is targeted to consumers who will have the opportunity to explore information about financial education in an interactive way. The websites typically include practical information about insurance and pensions products, warnings about public scams and unauthorised practices, provide answers to frequently asked questions or contacts where consumers can turn to in case of complaints.

The interactive map will help consumers to learn about key concepts about insurance and pensions in different EU Member States. At the same time, it is an important step in promoting EIOPA's mandate in the area of financial education and literacy.

Go to the map