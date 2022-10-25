Interconnectors set for key role as green energy systems grow: Maguire

LITTLETON, Colo., Oct 25 (Reuters) - Energy transition
discussions tend to be abuzz with clunky terms such as carbon
sequestration, refuse derived fuels, and distributed energy
systems that green energy advocates hope will become common
parlance as they become more widely used.
Less talked about but likely to become at least equally
important are interconnectors, which are high-voltage cables
that connect the power grids of different countries and allow
for the trading of surplus electricity.
Several interconnectors are already used around the world,
including the North Sea Link, the world's longest which allows
for electricity produced by emissions-free hydropower in Norway
to be supplied to Britain's industrial northeast, and for wind
power to flow the other way.
More are in the works, and will play a critical role in
allowing electricity transmission networks to distribute
renewable energy to areas of need during periods of surplus, and
draw green power from distant hubs during demand peaks.
MAXIMUM REACH
The uneven distribution of renewable energy supply and
demand centres make interconnectors a critical component of any
successful future energy system.
These cables - which in the North Sea Link's case stretches
more than 700 km (435 miles) and is buried in parts below the
seabed - allow for the movement of electricity from areas of
surplus renewable energy supply to the households and businesses
that aim to consume it.
In conjunction with grid-scale batteries - which store
electricity for later use within the system where it was
produced - interconnectors have the potential to allow countries
with relatively low renewable energy capacity to access green
power as needed, and lower emissions in the process.
Britain's National Grid is in the process of constructing a
760 km interconnector called the Viking Link between the UK and
Denmark, which will set a new length record and trade surplus
wind power between the countries. It's due online late next
year.
Australia's Sun Cable has plans for a mammoth 4,200 km cable
linking solar farms in northern Australia to Singapore, which
relies on natural gas for over 90% of electricity and has
ambitions to dramatically lower emissions by 2050.
The so-called Australia-Asia Power Link is set to begin
construction around the middle of this decade.
The European Union has targeted at least 15% of its
electricity systems to be interconnected by 2030, to encourage
the development of renewable energy supplies even in countries
that face energy surpluses on sunny and windy days.
Solar power producers in North Africa have also expressed
interest in developing interconnector links to major consumer
markets across Europe, which are currently under acute pressure
to reduce reliance on natural gas and tap lower-cost green
energy supplies.
KEY HURDLES
While interconnectors look good on paper, many face
significant challenges before coming to fruition.
One major initial hurdle is cost. The UK-Denmark Viking Link
is estimated around $2.25 billion, according to the World
Economic Forum.
That equates to roughly $3 million per kilometer, which may
be a stretch for many project developers, utilities and
governments that have seen budgets sapped in recent years by
COVID-19 and surging energy, supply chain and food costs.
Another major challenge is the length of time needed to
produce the cables.
This is a fairly niche industry, and the major manufacturers
of them - including Italy's Prysmian Group, which is building
the Viking Link cable, and French firm Nexans - tend to need to
focus on producing one contracted cable at a time, due to the
specific and exacting requirements of each job.
Volatility in the price and availability of the main cable
components is another challenge.
In addition to miles of high-grade copper, aluminium, and
fibre optic cables, the core of each interconnector is typically
filled with custom-made insulation that must withstand wide
variations in heat and cold and accommodate tight coiling for
years at a time.
Each cable must also be coated in resins that resist
degradation when submerged in salt water, and be sheathed in
tough metal alloys so they can withstand encounters with anchors
and dredging machines.
All these factors add up to years-long delivery times and
waiting lists, and often mean only a handful of new major
interconnectors enter service in any given year.
But with renewable energy supplies expected to surge across
every region in the years ahead, demand for the plumbing to get
that power to major demand hubs will also soar.
And that means the currently obscure term 'interconnector'
may soon go mainstream as an integral part of the global
renewable energy lexicon.
(Reporting by Gavin Maguire; Editing by Stephen Coates)