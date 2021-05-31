Interest on Central Bank of Iceland certificate of deposit CBI2016

31 May 2021

With reference to Article 10, Paragraph 2 of the Act on the Treatment of Króna-Denominated Assets Subject to Special Restrictions, no. 37/2016, interest rates on the certificates of deposit specified in the Act are reviewed by the Central Bank on interest payment dates.

The Central Bank has decided that as of the interest payment date 2 June 2021, the annual interest rate on certificates of deposit in the series CBI2016 (ISIN: IS0000027068) shall remain unchanged at 0%.

Press release no. 15/2021

31 May 2021

See here pdf-file with the formal decision enclosed.

