Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Interest on Central Bank of Iceland certificate of deposit CBI2016

05/31/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31 May 2021

With reference to Article 10, Paragraph 2 of the Act on the Treatment of Króna-Denominated Assets Subject to Special Restrictions, no. 37/2016, interest rates on the certificates of deposit specified in the Act are reviewed by the Central Bank on interest payment dates.

The Central Bank has decided that as of the interest payment date 2 June 2021, the annual interest rate on certificates of deposit in the series CBI2016 (ISIN: IS0000027068) shall remain unchanged at 0%.

Press release no. 15/2021
31 May 2021

See here pdf-file with the formal decision enclosed.


Back

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Iceland published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 16:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:50pCIBT EDUCATION  : & Subsidiaries Receive $8.9 Million in Equity and Bond Subscriptions
PU
12:46pOREA MINING  : Corporate Presentation - June 2021
PU
12:44pExclusive-G7 to back minimum global corporate tax and support economy - draft
RE
12:44pEUROPCAR MOBILITY  : Change in the Board of Directors of Europcar Mobility Group
PU
12:42pSTARRAG  : Investing in the future of wind power - The „finishing touch“ for slewing bearings at thyssenkrupp rothe erde
PU
12:42pPAYTON PLANAR MAGNETICS  : - PR dividend Payment
PU
12:40pALTEO ENERGIASZOLGALTATO NYILVANOSAN MUKODO RESZVENYTARSASAG  : Important organizational changes in ALTEO Group management!
PU
12:40pAsian Agri Distributes Food Packages in Jambi Province
PU
12:38pALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S A  : Press release results 3m 2021
PU
12:38pSOLLERS  : PJSC “SOLLERS” held a general annual shareholders meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Advanced Micro Devices, AstraZeneca, Bodycote, Medtronic, Ulta Beauty...
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
3Canadian telecoms regulator's latest ruling spells 'dark period' for smaller operators
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decre..
5PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : Porsche, Piech families weigh direct stake in possible Porsche IPO-sources

HOT NEWS