Interest rate reduction

09/30/2021 | 11:32am EDT
Interest rate reduction
​Effective from 1 October 2021, Danmarks Nationalbank's current account rate, interest rate on certificates of deposit and lending rate is reduced by 0.10 percentage point.
30 September 2021

Effective from 1 October 2021, Danmarks Nationalbank's current account rate, interest rate on certificates of deposit and lending rate is reduced by 0.10 percentage point.

The interest rate reduction follows Danmarks Nationalbank's purchase of foreign exchange in the market.

Effective from the above date, Danmarks Nationalbank's interest rates are:

Current-account rate: -0.60 per cent p.a.

Certificates of deposit rate: -0.60 per cent p.a.

Lending rate: -0.45 per cent p.a.

Discount rate: 0.00 per cent p.a.

Enquiries can be directed to press advisor Teis Hald Jensen on tel. +45 3363 6066.

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 15:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS