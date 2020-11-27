Interest rate risk and monetary policy normalisation in the euro area

Non-technical summary

Central banks in advanced economies responded to the deep recession that followed the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) by reducing key policy interest rates through a combination of conventional and unconventional monetary policies (UMPs). As a consequence, interest rates have been exceptionally low for more than a decade.

Although the positive long-term effects for banks associated with higher interest rates are widely recognised (Samuelson, 1945), the corresponding impact in the short-term is not clear (English et al., 2018). Higher short-term interest rates can adversely affect banks' financial conditions, by impacting their balance sheet and profit and loss statement. At the same time, increasing interest rates might affect the repricing of both assets and liabilities as the income associated with long-term assets commonly responds to market prices more slowly than the expenses paid on the liabilities, thereby compressing interest margins and bank profits. Bank- specific characteristics and monetary policy measures play a crucial role in potentially mitigating or amplifying the effect on banks of interest rate movements.

This paper aims to empirically identify which characteristics are "shocked" by a return to a "normal" interest rate environment. Our research question is topical and policy-relevant as in the upcoming years the process of monetary policy normalisation will further raise concerns about interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB).

We contribute to the existing literature on bank IRR in several ways. We employ a unique earning-based measure of IRRBB, collected from confidential ECB quarterly supervisory reports and include novel IRR determining factors compared to the existing academic contributions. To the best of our knowledge, framed in an exceptional monetary policy environment, we are the first to explore the relevance of both bank- and monetary-specific factors in terms of banks' IRR exposure, following an upsurge in interest rates.

In order to explore the impact of a 200 basis points (bps) increase in interest rates on bank IRR we use a sample of 81 euro area banks during the period 2014Q4-2018Q1 and employ a panel