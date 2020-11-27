Log in
Interest rate risk and monetary policy normalisation in the euro area

11/27/2020 | 05:13am EST
Philip Molyneux, Livia Pancotto, Alessio Reghezza, Costanza Rodriguez d'Acri

Working Paper Series

Interest rate risk and monetary policy normalisation in the euro area

No 2496 / November 2020

Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.

Abstract

In the current low interest rate environment in the euro area there is potential for a sudden increase in interest rates and heightened interest rate risk (IRR). By using a sample of 81 euro area banks during the period 2014Q4-2018Q1 and a confidential supervisory measure of IRR, this paper identifies which bank-specific characteristics can amplify or weaken the impact of a 200 basis points positive shock in interest rates. We find that banks reliant on core deposits, that hold more floating-interest rate loans and that diversify their lending, either by sector or geography, are less exposed to a positive change in interest rates. Interestingly, we discover that banks that did not exploit the exceptional financing provided by the European Central Bank (ECB) reveal greater IRR exposure. These findings advance the debate on the impact on euro area banking of a possible return to a normalised monetary policy.

Keywords: Interest Rate Risk; Low Interest Rate Environment; Balance-sheet determinants; Unconventional Monetary Policies.

JEL classification: E43; E44; E52; G21; F44

ECB Working Paper Series No 2496 / November 2020

1

Non-technical summary

Central banks in advanced economies responded to the deep recession that followed the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) by reducing key policy interest rates through a combination of conventional and unconventional monetary policies (UMPs). As a consequence, interest rates have been exceptionally low for more than a decade.

Although the positive long-term effects for banks associated with higher interest rates are widely recognised (Samuelson, 1945), the corresponding impact in the short-term is not clear (English et al., 2018). Higher short-term interest rates can adversely affect banks' financial conditions, by impacting their balance sheet and profit and loss statement. At the same time, increasing interest rates might affect the repricing of both assets and liabilities as the income associated with long-term assets commonly responds to market prices more slowly than the expenses paid on the liabilities, thereby compressing interest margins and bank profits. Bank- specific characteristics and monetary policy measures play a crucial role in potentially mitigating or amplifying the effect on banks of interest rate movements.

This paper aims to empirically identify which characteristics are "shocked" by a return to a "normal" interest rate environment. Our research question is topical and policy-relevant as in the upcoming years the process of monetary policy normalisation will further raise concerns about interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB).

We contribute to the existing literature on bank IRR in several ways. We employ a unique earning-based measure of IRRBB, collected from confidential ECB quarterly supervisory reports and include novel IRR determining factors compared to the existing academic contributions. To the best of our knowledge, framed in an exceptional monetary policy environment, we are the first to explore the relevance of both bank- and monetary-specific factors in terms of banks' IRR exposure, following an upsurge in interest rates.

In order to explore the impact of a 200 basis points (bps) increase in interest rates on bank IRR we use a sample of 81 euro area banks during the period 2014Q4-2018Q1 and employ a panel

ECB Working Paper Series No 2496 / November 2020

2

fixed-effects approach. We complement our analysis by using quantile regression (QR) with fixed effects to account for the specific IRR distribution.

We find that banks more reliant on core deposits, that hold more floating-interest rate loans and have their lending diversified, either by sector or geography, are less exposed to an upward change in interest rates. Interestingly, we discover that banks that did not exploit the extraordinary liquidity provided by the ECB reveal greater IRR exposure when monetary policy tightens. Our results are robust to a variety of tests.

ECB Working Paper Series No 2496 / November 2020

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2020
