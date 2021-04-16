PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 16 April 2021
Interest rates
The Banque centrale du Luxembourg (BCL) informs that, based on preliminary data, the main interest rates applied by Luxembourg's credit institutions to euro area households and non- financial corporations (NFCs) for their loan and deposit operations have on average evolved as follows in February 2021.
Representative interest rates on new contracts1 - loans and deposits - concluded with households
The variable2 interest rate on mortgage loans granted to households has remained stable on a monthly basis at 1.35% in February 2021 and the volume of these newly granted loans has increased by 11 million euros to reach 220 million euros. On a yearly basis, the interest rate has decreased by 4 basis points whereas the volume of newly granted loans has decreased by 31 million euros.
The fixed3 interest rate on mortgage loans granted to households has increased by 1 basis point on a monthly basis to reach 1.25% in February 2021 while the volume of these newly granted loans has decreased by 39 million euros to reach 412 million euros. On a yearly basis, this interest rate has decreased by 13 basis points whereas the volume of newly granted loans has increased by 1 million euros.
1 New contracts refer to any new agreement concluded between the household or the non-financial corporation and the reporting agent. New contracts include all financial contracts which mention for the first time the interest rate pertaining to the deposit or credit and all renegotiations of existing deposits or credits.
2 Variable interest rate or rate with an initial fixation period inferior or equal to 1 year.
3 Fixed interest rate weighted by the amounts of contracts for all mortgage loans granted, whatever the initial rate fixation period (above 1 year). This series has been published by the BCL since February 2009 only for methodological reasons linked to the identification of reporting agents.
The interest rate on consumer loansthat have an initial fixation period above 1 year and below or equal to 5 years has decreased by 28 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 1.39% in February 2021 whereas the volume of newly granted loans has increased by 36 million euros to reach 72 million euros. On a yearly basis, the interest rate has increased by 1 basis point whereas the volume of new lending has decreased by 10 million euros.
The interest rate on households' fixed-termdepositsthat have an initial maturity below or equal to 1 year has reached -3 basis points in February 2021 from 8 basis points during the previous reference period. On a yearly basis, this rate has decreased by 5 basis points.
Representative interest rates on new contracts1 - loans and deposits - concluded with NFCs
The variable2 interest rate on loans below or equal to 1 million eurosgranted to NFCs has decreased by 4 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 1.45% in February 2021 and the volume of newly granted loans has decreased by 30 million euros to reach 662 million euros. On a yearly basis, this interest rate has decreased by 15 basis points and the volume of newly granted loans has decreased by 44 million euros.
The variable2 interest rate on loans above 1 million eurosgranted to NFCs has increased by 5 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 1.03% during the last reference period. The volume of newly granted loans has decreased by 30 million euros to reach 3 693 million euros. On a yearly basis, this interest rate has increased by 1 basis point and the volume of newly granted loans has decreased by 552 million euros.
The interest rate on fixed-termdepositsof NFCs with an initial maturity below or equal to 1 year has increased by 7 basis points on a monthly basis to reach -5 basis points in February 2021. On a yearly basis, this interest rate has decreased by 1 basis point.
The tables pertaining to interest rates applied to credit institutions can be consulted and/or downloaded on the BCL's website on the following pages:
http://www.bcl.lu/en/statistics/series_statistiques_luxembourg/03_Capital_markets/index.html
Weighting method
The interest rates applied to new contracts are weighted within the categories of instruments concerned by the amounts of individual contracts. This results from the compilation of national aggregates carried out by reporting credit institutions and by the BCL.
