PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 8 February 2022

Interest rates

The Banque centrale du Luxembourg (BCL) informs that, based on preliminary data, the main interest rates applied by Luxembourg's credit institutions to euro area households and non- financial corporations (NFCs) for their loan and deposit operations have on average evolved as follows in December 2021.

Representative interest rates on new contracts1 - loans and deposits - concluded with households

The variable2 interest rate on mortgage loans granted to households has increased by 4 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 1.34% in December 2021 and the volume of these newly granted loans has increased by 35 million euros to reach 294 million euros. On a yearly basis, the interest rate has increased by 2 basis points whereas the volume of newly granted loans has decreased by 31 million euros.

The fixed3 interest rate on mortgage loans granted to households increased by 3 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 1.37% in December 2021 while the volume of these newly granted loans has increased by 118 million euros to reach 567 million euros. On a yearly basis, this interest rate increased by 16 basis points whereas the volume of newly granted loans has decreased by 133 million euros.

1 New contracts refer to any new agreement concluded between the household or the non-financial corporation and the reporting agent. New contracts include all financial contracts which mention for the first time the interest rate pertaining to the deposit or credit and all renegotiations of existing deposits or credits.

2 Variable interest rate or rate with an initial fixation period inferior or equal to 1 year.

3 Fixed interest rate weighted by the amounts of contracts for all mortgage loans granted, whatever the initial rate fixation period (above 1 year). This series has been published by the BCL since February 2009 only for methodological reasons linked to the identification of reporting agents.

1