Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Interest rates

02/08/2022 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 8 February 2022

Interest rates

The Banque centrale du Luxembourg (BCL) informs that, based on preliminary data, the main interest rates applied by Luxembourg's credit institutions to euro area households and non- financial corporations (NFCs) for their loan and deposit operations have on average evolved as follows in December 2021.

Representative interest rates on new contracts1 - loans and deposits - concluded with households

The variable2 interest rate on mortgage loans granted to households has increased by 4 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 1.34% in December 2021 and the volume of these newly granted loans has increased by 35 million euros to reach 294 million euros. On a yearly basis, the interest rate has increased by 2 basis points whereas the volume of newly granted loans has decreased by 31 million euros.

The fixed3 interest rate on mortgage loans granted to households increased by 3 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 1.37% in December 2021 while the volume of these newly granted loans has increased by 118 million euros to reach 567 million euros. On a yearly basis, this interest rate increased by 16 basis points whereas the volume of newly granted loans has decreased by 133 million euros.

1 New contracts refer to any new agreement concluded between the household or the non-financial corporation and the reporting agent. New contracts include all financial contracts which mention for the first time the interest rate pertaining to the deposit or credit and all renegotiations of existing deposits or credits.

2 Variable interest rate or rate with an initial fixation period inferior or equal to 1 year.

3 Fixed interest rate weighted by the amounts of contracts for all mortgage loans granted, whatever the initial rate fixation period (above 1 year). This series has been published by the BCL since February 2009 only for methodological reasons linked to the identification of reporting agents.

1

PRESS RELEASE

The interest rate on consumer loansthat have an initial fixation period above 1 year and below or equal to 5 years has decreased by 14 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 2.67% in December 2021 whereas the volume of newly granted loans has decreased by 5 million euros to reach 15 million euros. On a yearly basis, the interest rate has decreased by 6 basis points whereas the volume of new lending has decreased by 4 million euros.

The interest rate on households' fixed-termdepositsthat have an initial maturity below or equal to 1 year has reached 10 basis points in December 2021 from 5 basis points during the previous reference period. On a yearly basis, this rate has increased by 32 basis points.

2

PRESS RELEASE

Representative interest rates on new contracts1 - loans and deposits - concluded with NFCs

The variable2 interest rate on loans below or equal to 1 million eurosgranted to NFCs decreased by 4 basis points to reach 1.30% for December 2021 and the volume of newly granted loans has increased by 55 million euros to reach 886 million euros. On a yearly basis, this interest rate has decreased by 16 basis points and the volume of newly granted loans has increased by 109 million euros.

The variable2 interest rate on loans above 1 million eurosgranted to NFCs has increased by 12 basis points on a monthly basis to reach 1.15% during the last reference period. The volume of newly granted loans has increased by 2 585 million euros to reach 6 157 million euros. On a yearly basis, this interest rate has increased by 3 basis points and the volume of newly granted loans has increased by 1 369 million euros.

The interest rate on fixed-termdepositsof NFCs with an initial maturity below or equal to 1 year has decreased by 23 basis points on a monthly basis to reach -0.41% in December 2021. On a yearly basis, this interest rate has decreased by 14 basis points.

3

PRESS RELEASE

The tables pertaining to interest rates applied to credit institutions can be consulted and/or downloaded on the BCL's website on the following pages:

http://www.bcl.lu/en/statistics/series_statistiques_luxembourg/03_Capital_markets/index.html

Weighting method

The interest rates applied to new contracts are weighted within the categories of instruments concerned by the amounts of individual contracts. This results from the compilation of national aggregates carried out by reporting credit institutions and by the BCL.

Department International Relations and Communications

Section Communications

Tel. : (+352) 4774-4265 ou 4599

E-mail :press@bcl.lu

www.bcl.lu

4

Disclaimer

Banque Centrale du Luxembourg published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:50aInnovative Investigators and Early-Stage Biotechnology Companies Were Selected for the Texas-Based Accelerator for Cancer Therapeutics
BU
10:48aAmgen plans $6 billion share buyback in Q1, sees earnings doubling by 2030
RE
10:48aFactbox - Who was Jimmy Savile and what did PM Johnson claim about Labour leader?
RE
10:48aKASHIN, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
10:47aSofting Automotive and Kvaser Offer Joint Diagnostic Solution with CAN Interface
AQ
10:46aIIROC Trade Resumption - AJN
AQ
10:46aEvolution global online event showcases 25 new games, part of its `GREAT 88' for 2022
AQ
10:46aInnoveo names Vinod Kachroo CEO; Amir Ghaffar to continue as Executive Vice Chairman
PR
10:46aThird Point Investors Ltd - Shareholder Communication
PR
10:46aEntera Welcomes Chief People Officer, Jeffrey Belanger and SVP of Growth, Alejandro Guerrero
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Orpea faces complaints over fraudulent work contracts - Franceinfo
2Relief and challenges for chipmakers as Nvidia-Arm megadeal collapses
3Wall Street starts groggy, euro stalled by Lagarde
4Analyst recommendations: General Electric, Meta, Qualcomm, Rolls-Royce,..
5Wilh Wilhelmsen : Selecting the right rope - Why you should be looking ..

HOT NEWS