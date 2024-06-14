Interest rates: T-Bonds and Bunds boosted by the risk-off on our OATs

A dazzling demonstration of the "flight to quality" phenomenon, with a rush to the Bund which, in the space of a few hours, saw its yield plummet by -14.5pts to 2.3500% (and as low as 2.3400%) and by -25pts - very precisely - over the past week.)



This risk-off arbitrage is taking place at the expense of the CAC, which is suffering its sharpest weekly correction since the end of February 2022, with a score flirting with -6.25%, against a backdrop of political uncertainty and questions over interest rates.



The Euro-Stoxx50 (-2% to 4,840) shattered the 4,900 support level and lost 4.25% for the week, which also promises to be the worst in 27 months.



Wall Street, on the other hand, is holding firm, and the Nasdaq (unchanged or up a handful of points to 17.670) could well go up 5/5 for a weekly gain of over 3%.



This represents a historic differential of over 9% with the CAC40: a score unprecedented for a single week in the 21st century.



Hit hard by the results of the European elections and the announcement of the dissolution of the French National Assembly, our OATs (-1Pt at 3.1700%) have completely fallen out of step with the Bunds: the rate on the 10-year French government bond has seen its 'premium' jump by 25 basis points against the Bund since Friday June 7.

The gap with Germany has widened to almost 80 basis points (+77Pts) in 5 sessions, illustrating investors' mistrust.

The gap is also widening with the Portuguese 10-year bond: almost at parity the previous day (which was already historic), our OATs are losing ground, with the spread reaching +3Pts (to our disadvantage) this evening, with Portuguese issues showing 3.1400% (i.e. -9Pts over the week).

The most "comparable" Euro issues in relation to our OATs are Italian BTPs, which have eased -3pts to 3.915% and have gained +20pts in premium to Bunds over the past week.



On the other side of the Atlantic, US T-Bonds also benefited from a communicating effect, easing -2.5pts to 4.216% (i.e. -21 basis points over the week), but this "windfall effect" should not overshadow fears about the Fed's monetary policy path, which could result in fewer rate cuts than hoped for over the coming months, or even just 1, if Jerome Powell's latest comments on Wednesday evening (FOMC) are anything to go by.



The only cause for satisfaction this week is that the latest statistics show that inflation is under better control in the US, reinforcing the scenario of a "soft landing" for the US economy this summer.



Import price figures fell by 0.4% in May compared with the previous month (and are perfectly stable excluding petroleum products).



At the same time, export prices fell by 2.1% (and -2.1% excluding foodstuffs), according to the Labor Department.



Over 12 months, i.e. between May 2023 and May 2024, US import prices rose by 1.1% (+0.5% excluding petroleum products) and export prices rose by 0.6% (+1.5% excluding foodstuffs).



In France, consumer prices remained stable over one month in May 2024 and increased by 2.3% over one year (after 2.2% in April 2024) according to Insee. This slight rise in inflation is the result of a further acceleration over one year in energy prices (+5.7% after +3.8%) linked to a base effect on petroleum product prices (+2.9% after -0.7%), according to Insee.





