Interest rates: an upturn makes for a positive week in the US and EU

The upturn in the bond market has been confirmed over the past 48 hours, with T-Bonds easing by 5 basis points to 4.208%.



Things are calmer in Europe, with Bunds erasing a symbolic 1Pt at 2.4030%, our OATs contenting themselves with -0.5Pt at 3.11% and BTPs posting -1.5Pt at 3.76%.



Over the past week, our OATs have eased -2Pts in basis points, while US T-Bonds have eased -4Pts: little volatility, unlike on Wall Street this week.



As for US figures, the much-awaited PCE price index - closely watched by the Fed - reflects a 0.1 point drop in inflation to 2.5% year-on-year, but the 'Core' PCE is stable at 2.6% (excluding energy and food).



The Commerce Department, which publishes these figures, also reports that US household spending rose by 0.3% in June compared with the previous month, while incomes rose by 0.2%.



Consumer sentiment edged up from 66 to 66.4, while the component of households' assessment of their current situation fell to 62.7 from 64.1 in the first estimate and 65.9 in June.

The expectations component came in at 68.8 versus 69.6 in June.



Several figures were published between 2:30 and 4:00 pm in the United States: US consumer confidence deteriorated sharply in July,

One-year consumer inflation expectations came back to 2.9%, back within the range of 2.3% to 3% that prevailed prior to the Covid-19 epidemic.



Finally, Gilts UK ended perfectly unchanged at 4.135%.





