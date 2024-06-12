Interest rates: just 1 CPI and psychology is transformed everywhere

A single 'better-than-expected' inflation figure in the USA, and the markets are back in the sun again!



T-Bonds were euphorized by the CPI, which came in slightly weaker than expected: the overall score was unchanged at 3.3% (vs. 3.4% expected, having risen by 0.3% in April).



Core CPI (which excludes volatile items such as food and energy) rose by 0.2% last month, in line with expectations.

The T-Bonds are not far from recording their best session of 2024, with a 15 basis point drop to 4.259%, while the 2-year is also down 15 basis points to 4.682% (it was close to 5% last Friday).

As a result, the consensus for a rate cut in September is back above the 50% mark.



The day is not over yet: the Fed's announcements are due at 8:00 p.m. (Paris time), followed by a press conference by Chairman Jerome Powell from 8:30 p.m. onwards.

This will perhaps temper the impression that, with the 1st good figure of the year (after 4 bad ones), inflation is about to be brought down.



In Europe, the spectre of a chaotic situation has largely receded, with a clear easing in yields: the yield on French 10-year bonds has eased sharply (-9bp), to around 3.156%.... but this did not enable it to narrow the gap with its German equivalent, which also eased by -9Ptsst to 2.520% (a spread of +63Pts vs. 49Pts last Friday).

Italian BTPs erased more than 13.5Pts towards 3.917%: they significantly reduced their handicap in relation to Bunds (-4Pts).

The morning had been punctuated by the publication of the latest German inflation figures: the consumer price index (CPI) - was +2.4% in May 2024 according to Destatis, up +0.2% (in April and March 2024, the Rate was +2.2%).



After two months of increases, British industrial production fell again in April. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported this morning that industrial production was down 0.9% on the previous month.

UK 'Gilts ended -12Pts at 4.272%, their best level since May 21).



