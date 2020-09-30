Interest rates of monetary financial institutions in the Czech Republic

Interest rates on new business

Interest rates on new household deposits were almost unchanged in August. The same applies to non-financial corporations.

The interest rate on household deposits with agreed maturity increased to 0.57 %. The interest rate on overnight deposits declined, to 0.13 %. Interest rates on current account deposits remained flat at April's 0.03%. The interest rate on deposits redeemable at notice decreased slightly to 1.16 % (the only rate to include, besides the household sector, similar deposits of non-financial corporations, which are negligible in this category).

The rate on deposits of non-financial corporations with agreed maturity fell to 0.15 %. The interest rate on overnight deposits decreased to 0.04 %. The interest rate on current account deposits was unchanged from July at 0.03 %. Deposits with agreed maturity of up to one year (which as a rule account for 100% of all deposits with agreed maturity in the case of this sector) were remunerated at a slightly lower rate (0.14 %).

Interest rates of commercial banks on CZK deposits held by Czech residents - new business



Within interest rates on new loans to households, the biggest change was recorded for overdrafts and revolving loans in August. Interest rates on loans to non-financial corporations recorded the biggest change for loans of over CZK 30 million.

The overall interest rate on consumer credit, loans for house purchase and other loans edged up to 3.59 %. The interest rate on consumer credit rose marginally month on month to 8.12 %. The rate on loans for house purchase decreased to 2.28 %. The interest rate on building society loans increased to 3.51 %. The interest rate on mortgage loans, by contrast, declined to 2.17 %, down by 0.44 percentage point on a year earlier. The interest rate on other loans dropped to 3.10 %. The interest rate on credit cards declined to 18.30 %. The interest rate on overdrafts and revolving loans rose to 12.19 %.

Interest rates on new loans to non-financial corporations (excluding overdrafts, revolving loans and credit cards) fell to 1.50 %. The rate on loans of up to CZK 7.5 million was down to 3.66 %. The rate on loans of over CZK 7.5 million and up to CZK 30 million fell to 2.40 % and the rate on new loans of over CZK 30 million decreased to 1.23 %. The interest rate on overdrafts, revolving loans and credit card loans increased slightly to 2.37 %. The interest rate on overdrafts rose to 2.56 %.

Interest rates of commercial banks on CZK loans provided to Czech residents - new business



Interest rates on outstanding amounts

The average interest rates on outstanding amounts of household deposits changed only slightly in August, while changes recorded for non-financial corporations were similar.

The average changes in interest rates on outstanding amounts of loans to households remained broadly unchanged in August. Interest rates on outstanding amounts of loans to non-financial corporations followed the same trend.

The overall interest rate on loans to households was unchanged from July at 3.50 %. The interest rate on loans for house purchase was also flat at 2.52% (with the rate on outstanding amounts of mortgage loans remaining at 2.35 %), the rate on consumer credit fell marginally to 8.87 % and the rate on other loans fell at the same pace to 3.44 %.

The average interest rate on loans to non-financial corporations was unchanged from July at 2.54 %. The rate on loans with maturity of up to one year was flat at 2.35 %. The rate on loans with maturity of over one year and up to five years edged up to 2.79 %. The rate on loans with maturity of over five years decreased, reaching 2.52 %.

