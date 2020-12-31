Interest rates of monetary financial institutions in the Czech Republic

Interest rates on new business

Interest rates on new deposits of households recorded the largest change for deposits with agreed maturity in November. As regards non-financial corporations, interest rates changed only marginally.

The interest rate on household deposits with agreed maturity rose by 0.09 percentage point to 0.66%. The interest rate on overnight deposits edged down to 0.11%. The rate on current account deposits decreased at the same pace to 0.02%. The interest rate on deposits redeemable at notice remained at 1.16%, unchanged from August (the only rate to include, besides the household sector, similar deposits of non-financial corporations, which are negligible in this category).

The rate on deposits of non-financial corporations with agreed maturity fell by 0.02 percentage point to 0.15%. The interest rate on overnight deposits fell slightly, to 0.03%. Interest rates on current account deposits stayed at its July level of 0.03%. Deposits with agreed maturity of up to one year (which as a rule account for 100% of all deposits with agreed maturity in the case of this sector) were remunerated at a lower rate (0.14%).

Interest rates of commercial banks on CZK deposits held by Czech residents - new business



Within interest rates on new loans to households, credit card loans recorded the largest change in November. Interest rates on loans to non-financial corporations recorded the biggest change for loans of over CZK 30 million.

The overall interest rate on consumer credit, loans for house purchase and other loans dropped to 3.26%. The interest rate on consumer credit rose marginally month on month to 7.88%. The interest rate on loans for house purchase decreased to 2.13%. The interest rate on building society loans increased to 3.25%. The interest rate on mortgage loans dropped to 2.04%, down by 0.34 percentage point on a year earlier. The interest rate on other loans was 3.06 %, unchanged from October. The interest rate on credit cards stood at 18.26%, down by 0.07 percentage point. The interest rate on overdrafts and revolving loans dropped to 12.06%.

The interest rate on new loans to non-financial corporations (excluding overdrafts, revolving loans and credit cards) increased to 1.95%. The rate on loans of up to CZK 7.5 million declined to 3.39%. The rate on loans of over CZK 7.5 million and up to CZK 30 was flat at 2.47%, unchanged from October, and the rate on new loans of over CZK 30 million increased by 0.43 percentage point to 1.82%. The interest rate on overdrafts, revolving loans and credit card loans went up slightly to 2.39%. The interest rate on overdrafts increased to 2.62%.

Interest rates of commercial banks on CZK loans provided to Czech residents - new business



Interest rates on outstanding amounts

The average interest rates on outstanding amounts of household deposits changed only marginally in November, while the rates on deposits of non-financial corporations saw moderate changes.

The average changes in interest rates on outstanding amounts of loans to households were just a few basis points in November. Interest rates on outstanding amounts of loans to non-financial corporations recorded similar changes.

The overall interest rate on loans to households was unchanged from October at 3.46%. The interest rate on loans for house purchase fell marginally to 2.50% (with the rate on outstanding amounts of mortgage loans also falling, to 2.34 %), the rate on consumer credit increased to 8.83% and the rate on other loans dropped to 3.39%.

The average interest rate on loans to non-financial corporations was unchanged from November at 2.54%. The rate on loans with maturity of up to one year increased to 2.44%. The rate on loans with maturity of over one year and up to five years declined to 2.75%. The rate on loans with maturity of over five years remained unchanged at 2.51%.

