Interest rates of monetary financial institutions in the Czech Republic

12/31/2021 | 04:47am EST
November 2021 Interest rates on new business

Interest rates on new deposits of households recorded the largest change for deposits with agreed maturity in November. As regards non-financial corporations, the rate on deposits with agreed maturity saw the largest change.

The interest rate on household deposits with agreed maturity increased by 0.93 percentage point to 2.05%. The interest rate on overnight deposits rose to 0.20%. The rate on current account deposits remained flat at 0.05%. The interest rate on deposits redeemable at notice increased, to 1.29% (the only rate to include, besides the household sector, similar deposits of non-financial corporations, which are negligible in this category).

The rate on deposits of non-financial corporations with agreed maturity picked up by 0.96 percentage point to 2.08%. The interest rate on overnight deposits increased to 0.18%. The interest rate on current account deposits also increased, reaching 0.15%. Deposits with agreed maturity of up to one year (which as a rule account for 100% of all deposits with agreed maturity in the case of this sector) were remunerated at a higher rate (2.08%).

Chart 1 - Interest rates of commercial banks on CZK deposits held by Czech residents - new business

Within interest rates on new loans to households, the biggest change was recorded for overdrafts in November. Interest rates on loans to non-financial corporations recorded the largest change for loans of over CZK 30 million.

The overall interest rate on consumer credit, loans for house purchase and other loans rose to 3.65%. The interest rate on consumer credit rose month on month to 7.68%. The rate on loans for house purchase picked up to 2.71%. The interest rate on building society loans also decreased slightly, reaching 3.93%. The interest rate on mortgage loans increased to 2.63%, up by 0.59 percentage point on a year earlier. The interest rate on other loans increased to 3.44%. The interest rate on credit cards fell to 17.22%. The interest rate on overdrafts and revolving loans rose to 12.57%. The interest rate on overdrafts stood at 15.48%, up by 0.53 percentage point.

Interest rates on new loans to non-financial corporations (excluding overdrafts, revolving loans and credit cards) increased to 4.10%. The rate on loans of up to CZK 7.5 million was up to 4.46%. The rate on loans of over CZK 7.5 million and up to CZK 30 million rose to 4.03% and the rate on new loans of over CZK 30 million increased by 1.30 percentage points to 4.08%. The interest rate on overdrafts, revolving loans and credit card loans also went up, reaching 4.52%. The interest rate on overdrafts was unchanged at 4.75%.

Chart 2 - Interest rates of commercial banks on CZK loans provided to Czech residents - new business

Interest rates on outstanding amounts

The average interest rates on outstanding amounts of deposits of households changed by just a few tenths of a percentage point in November, while the rates on deposits of non-financial corporations saw more significant changes.

The average changes in interest rates on outstanding amounts of loans to households were just a few basis points in November. Interest rates on outstanding amounts of loans to non-financial corporations recorded larger changes.

The overall interest rate on loans to households was unchanged at 3.26%. The interest rate on loans for house purchase stayed at its July level of 2.40% (with the rate on outstanding amounts of mortgage loans remaining flat at 2.26%). The rate on consumer credit decreased to 8.22 % and the rate on other loans declined to 3.44%.

The average interest rate on loans to non-financial corporations rose to 3.84%. The rate on loans with maturity of up to one year increased to 4.46%. The rate on loans with maturity of over one year and up to five years rose to 4.42%. The rate on loans with maturity of over five years increased to 3.36%.

Notes:

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 09:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
