Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, August 2021

2021 January March June July August A. Average interest rates in BYN 1. On newly attracted bank deposits legal persons* demand 2.04 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 up to 1 year 11.89 9.98 10.78 10.60 10.82 over 1 year 13.71 12.04 13.37 14.01 14.16 natural persons demand 0.40 0.52 0.43 0.52 0.26 up to 1 year 18.31 17.94 16.88 17.47 17.50 over 1 year 11.98 14.66 15.84 16.09 16.51 2. On banks' newly extended credits legal persons up to 1 year 11.45 11.87 12.90 13.27 13.57 over 1 year 10.85 10.84 12.08 12.06 12.65 natural persons up to 1 year 8.54 8.55 8.99 9.00 9.51 over 1 year 9.23 10.29 11.63 12.00 12.20 B. Average interest rates in foreign currency 3. On newly attracted bank deposits legal persons* demand 0.05 0.05 - - 0.10 up to 1 year 1.19 1.52 1.42 2.26 2.23 over 1 year 1.08 1.18 1.65 2.41 4.07 natural persons demand 0.10 0.09 0.10 0.10 0.10 up to 1 year 1.18 1.10 1.14 1.90 2.80 over 1 year 2.20 2.31 2.67 3.65 4.37 4. On banks' newly extended credits legal persons up to 1 year 6.05 6.46 6.63 7.10 7.15 over 1 year 5.99 6.20 6.39 7.06 7.27 natural persons up to 1 year - - - - - over 1 year - - - - - C. Average interest rates in US Dollars 3. On newly attracted bank deposits legal persons* demand - 0.05 - - 0.05 up to 1 year 0.84 1.03 1.30 2.11 1.97 over 1 year 1.08 1.15 1.49 1.76 2.49 natural persons demand 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 up to 1 year 1.13 1.05 1.07 1.83 2.75 over 1 year 2.11 2.05 2.19 3.35 4.13 4. On banks' newly extended credits legal persons up to 1 year 5.35 6.12 5.93 6.37 6.49 over 1 year 4.47 5.02 4.84 5.49 5.90 natural persons up to 1 year - - - - - over 1 year - - - - - D. Average interest rates in Euro 3. On newly attracted bank deposits legal persons* demand 0.05 0.05 - - 0.05 up to 1 year 0.73 0.82 0.76 1.12 1.36 over 1 year 0.55 0.99 1.37 1.30 1.84 natural persons demand 0.09 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.10 up to 1 year 0.84 0.76 0.74 1.37 2.31 over 1 year 1.19 1.23 1.35 2.90 3.31 4. On banks' newly extended credits legal persons up to 1 year 5.45 5.45 5.86 5.89 6.37 over 1 year 5.57 5.65 5.64 6.42 6.32 natural persons up to 1 year - - - - - over 1 year - - - - - E. Average interest rates in Russian Rubles 3. On newly attracted bank deposits legal persons* demand - - - - 0.20 up to 1 year 3.20 3.31 3.61 4.41 4.91 over 1 year 2.78 2.92 3.17 4.78 5.57 natural persons demand 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 up to 1 year 3.62 3.56 4.04 5.20 5.50 over 1 year 6.24 7.33 8.39 9.09 9.45 4. On banks' newly extended credits legal persons up to 1 year 9.26 8.87 9.76 9.73 10.78 over 1 year 9.94 10.32 10.22 11.02 11.50 natural persons up to 1 year - - - - - over 1 year - - - - -

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 'Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 - legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 - legal persons.