Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, December 2021

2021 January February March June September December A. Average interest rates in BYN 1. On newly attracted bank deposits legal persons* demand 2.04 3.00 3.00 3.00 0.29 2.94 up to 1 year 11.89 10.57 9.98 10.78 9.87 5.13 over 1 year 13.71 10.67 12.04 13.37 13.80 4.82 natural persons demand 0.40 0.30 0.52 0.43 0.52 1.12 up to 1 year 18.31 18.22 17.94 16.88 17.47 14.66 over 1 year 11.98 13.31 14.66 15.84 17.34 16.02 2. On banks' newly extended credits legal persons up to 1 year 11.45 11.08 11.87 12.90 13.64 13.64 over 1 year 10.85 11.01 10.84 12.08 12.32 13.11 natural persons up to 1 year 8.54 8.59 8.55 8.99 9.48 9.70 over 1 year 9.23 9.60 10.29 11.63 11.99 11.81 B. Average interest rates in foreign currency 3. On newly attracted bank deposits legal persons* demand 0.05 0.05 0.05 - - - up to 1 year 1.19 1.52 1.52 1.42 2.75 2.80 over 1 year 1.08 1.30 1.18 1.65 3.13 2.05 natural persons demand 0.10 0.10 0.09 0.10 0.10 0.10 up to 1 year 1.18 1.10 1.10 1.14 3.15 3.28 over 1 year 2.20 2.22 2.31 2.67 4.71 4.94 4. On banks' newly extended credits legal persons up to 1 year 6.05 7.08 6.46 6.63 7.46 6.94 over 1 year 5.99 6.43 6.20 6.39 7.35 7.90 natural persons up to 1 year - - - - - - over 1 year - - - - - - C. Average interest rates in US Dollars 3. On newly attracted bank deposits legal persons* demand - - 0.05 - - - up to 1 year 0.84 1.04 1.03 1.30 2.30 2.27 over 1 year 1.08 1.42 1.15 1.49 2.78 1.46 natural persons demand 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 up to 1 year 1.13 1.05 1.05 1.07 3.13 3.21 over 1 year 2.11 2.07 2.05 2.19 4.59 4.68 4. On banks' newly extended credits legal persons up to 1 year 5.35 6.40 6.12 5.93 6.82 7.07 over 1 year 4.47 5.34 5.02 4.84 6.00 6.34 natural persons up to 1 year - - - - - - over 1 year - - - - - - D. Average interest rates in Euro 3. On newly attracted bank deposits legal persons* demand 0.05 0.05 0.05 - - - up to 1 year 0.73 0.88 0.82 0.76 1.63 1.93 over 1 year 0.55 0.75 0.99 1.37 1.27 1.79 natural persons demand 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.09 up to 1 year 0.84 0.73 0.76 0.74 2.58 2.80 over 1 year 1.19 1.26 1.23 1.35 3.40 3.70 4. On banks' newly extended credits legal persons up to 1 year 5.45 6.00 5.45 5.86 6.30 6.37 over 1 year 5.57 5.80 5.65 5.64 6.36 6.80 natural persons up to 1 year - - - - - - over 1 year - - - - - - E. Average interest rates in Russian Rubles 3. On newly attracted bank deposits legal persons* demand - - - - - - up to 1 year 3.20 3.32 3.31 3.61 5.98 5.15 over 1 year 2.78 2.83 2.92 3.17 6.97 5.30 natural persons demand 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 up to 1 year 3.62 3.65 3.56 4.04 5.95 6.47 over 1 year 6.24 7.08 7.33 8.39 9.63 10.37 4. On banks' newly extended credits legal persons up to 1 year 9.26 9.38 8.87 9.76 10.72 11.21 over 1 year 9.94 10.15 10.32 10.22 11.45 11.55 natural persons up to 1 year - - - - - - over 1 year - - - - - -

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 "Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 - legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 - legal persons.