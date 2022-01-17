Log in
Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, December 2021

01/17/2022 | 03:55am EST
2021
January February March June September December
A. Average interest rates in BYN
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand 2.04 3.00 3.00 3.00 0.29 2.94
up to 1 year 11.89 10.57 9.98 10.78 9.87 5.13
over 1 year 13.71 10.67 12.04 13.37 13.80 4.82
natural persons
demand 0.40 0.30 0.52 0.43 0.52 1.12
up to 1 year 18.31 18.22 17.94 16.88 17.47 14.66
over 1 year 11.98 13.31 14.66 15.84 17.34 16.02
2. On banks' newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year 11.45 11.08 11.87 12.90 13.64 13.64
over 1 year 10.85 11.01 10.84 12.08 12.32 13.11
natural persons
up to 1 year 8.54 8.59 8.55 8.99 9.48 9.70
over 1 year 9.23 9.60 10.29 11.63 11.99 11.81
B. Average interest rates in foreign currency
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand 0.05 0.05 0.05 - - -
up to 1 year 1.19 1.52 1.52 1.42 2.75 2.80
over 1 year 1.08 1.30 1.18 1.65 3.13 2.05
natural persons
demand 0.10 0.10 0.09 0.10 0.10 0.10
up to 1 year 1.18 1.10 1.10 1.14 3.15 3.28
over 1 year 2.20 2.22 2.31 2.67 4.71 4.94
4. On banks' newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year 6.05 7.08 6.46 6.63 7.46 6.94
over 1 year 5.99 6.43 6.20 6.39 7.35 7.90
natural persons
up to 1 year - - - - - -
over 1 year - - - - - -
C. Average interest rates in US Dollars
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand - - 0.05 - - -
up to 1 year 0.84 1.04 1.03 1.30 2.30 2.27
over 1 year 1.08 1.42 1.15 1.49 2.78 1.46
natural persons
demand 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10
up to 1 year 1.13 1.05 1.05 1.07 3.13 3.21
over 1 year 2.11 2.07 2.05 2.19 4.59 4.68
4. On banks' newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year 5.35 6.40 6.12 5.93 6.82 7.07
over 1 year 4.47 5.34 5.02 4.84 6.00 6.34
natural persons
up to 1 year - - - - - -
over 1 year - - - - - -
D. Average interest rates in Euro
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand 0.05 0.05 0.05 - - -
up to 1 year 0.73 0.88 0.82 0.76 1.63 1.93
over 1 year 0.55 0.75 0.99 1.37 1.27 1.79
natural persons
demand 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.09
up to 1 year 0.84 0.73 0.76 0.74 2.58 2.80
over 1 year 1.19 1.26 1.23 1.35 3.40 3.70
4. On banks' newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year 5.45 6.00 5.45 5.86 6.30 6.37
over 1 year 5.57 5.80 5.65 5.64 6.36 6.80
natural persons
up to 1 year - - - - - -
over 1 year - - - - - -
E. Average interest rates in Russian Rubles
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand - - - - - -
up to 1 year 3.20 3.32 3.31 3.61 5.98 5.15
over 1 year 2.78 2.83 2.92 3.17 6.97 5.30
natural persons
demand 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10
up to 1 year 3.62 3.65 3.56 4.04 5.95 6.47
over 1 year 6.24 7.08 7.33 8.39 9.63 10.37
4. On banks' newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year 9.26 9.38 8.87 9.76 10.72 11.21
over 1 year 9.94 10.15 10.32 10.22 11.45 11.55
natural persons
up to 1 year - - - - - -
over 1 year - - - - - -

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 "Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 - legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 - legal persons.


Disclaimer

National Bank of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
