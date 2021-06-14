Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, May 2021

Methodological comments:
|
2021
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
May
|
A. Average interest rates in BYN
|
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
|
legal persons*
|
demand
|
2.04
|
3.00
|
3.00
|
3.00
|
2.96
|
up to 1 year
|
11.89
|
10.57
|
9.98
|
9.60
|
10.75
|
over 1 year
|
13.71
|
10.67
|
12.04
|
12.25
|
11.68
|
natural persons
|
demand
|
0.40
|
0.30
|
0.52
|
0.90
|
0.39
|
up to 1 year
|
18.31
|
18.22
|
17.94
|
16.07
|
16.24
|
over 1 year
|
11.98
|
13.31
|
14.66
|
14.82
|
15.30
|
2. On banks' newly extended credits
|
legal persons
|
up to 1 year
|
11.45
|
11.08
|
11.87
|
12.34
|
12.47
|
over 1 year
|
10.85
|
11.01
|
10.84
|
11.53
|
11.80
|
natural persons
|
up to 1 year
|
8.54
|
8.59
|
8.55
|
8.61
|
9.20
|
over 1 year
|
9.23
|
9.60
|
10.29
|
11.37
|
11.47
|
B. Average interest rates in foreign currency
|
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
|
legal persons*
|
demand
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
0.19
|
0.20
|
up to 1 year
|
1.19
|
1.52
|
1.52
|
1.45
|
1.36
|
over 1 year
|
1.08
|
1.30
|
1.18
|
1.19
|
1.42
|
natural persons
|
demand
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
0.09
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
up to 1 year
|
1.18
|
1.10
|
1.10
|
1.09
|
1.10
|
over 1 year
|
2.20
|
2.22
|
2.31
|
2.40
|
2.24
|
4. On banks' newly extended credits
|
legal persons
|
up to 1 year
|
6.05
|
7.08
|
6.46
|
6.30
|
7.02
|
over 1 year
|
5.99
|
6.43
|
6.20
|
6.25
|
6.26
|
natural persons
|
up to 1 year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
over 1 year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
C. Average interest rates in US Dollars
|
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
|
legal persons*
|
demand
|
-
|
-
|
0.05
|
-
|
-
|
up to 1 year
|
0.84
|
1.04
|
1.03
|
1.05
|
1.17
|
over 1 year
|
1.08
|
1.42
|
1.15
|
1.04
|
1.43
|
natural persons
|
demand
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
up to 1 year
|
1.13
|
1.05
|
1.05
|
1.05
|
1.03
|
over 1 year
|
2.11
|
2.07
|
2.05
|
2.01
|
2.03
|
4. On banks' newly extended credits
|
legal persons
|
up to 1 year
|
5.35
|
6.40
|
6.12
|
5.86
|
6.13
|
over 1 year
|
4.47
|
5.34
|
5.02
|
5.16
|
5.22
|
natural persons
|
up to 1 year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
over 1 year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
D. Average interest rates in Euro
|
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
|
legal persons*
|
demand
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
-
|
up to 1 year
|
0.73
|
0.88
|
0.82
|
0.72
|
0.58
|
over 1 year
|
0.55
|
0.75
|
0.99
|
0.45
|
0.54
|
natural persons
|
demand
|
0.09
|
0.09
|
0.08
|
0.09
|
0.10
|
up to 1 year
|
0.84
|
0.73
|
0.76
|
0.76
|
0.74
|
over 1 year
|
1.19
|
1.26
|
1.23
|
1.14
|
1.06
|
4. On banks' newly extended credits
|
legal persons
|
up to 1 year
|
5.45
|
6.00
|
5.45
|
5.45
|
6.01
|
over 1 year
|
5.57
|
5.80
|
5.65
|
5.39
|
5.21
|
natural persons
|
up to 1 year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
over 1 year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
E. Average interest rates in Russian Rubles
|
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
|
legal persons*
|
demand
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.20
|
0.20
|
up to 1 year
|
3.20
|
3.32
|
3.31
|
3.17
|
3.26
|
over 1 year
|
2.78
|
2.83
|
2.92
|
3.55
|
3.65
|
natural persons
|
demand
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
0.11
|
0.10
|
up to 1 year
|
3.62
|
3.65
|
3.56
|
3.54
|
3.67
|
over 1 year
|
6.24
|
7.08
|
7.33
|
7.68
|
7.20
|
4. On banks' newly extended credits
|
legal persons
|
up to 1 year
|
9.26
|
9.38
|
8.87
|
8.90
|
9.43
|
over 1 year
|
9.94
|
10.15
|
10.32
|
10.32
|
10.40
|
natural persons
|
up to 1 year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
over 1 year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 "Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
* By 2015 - legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 - legal persons.
