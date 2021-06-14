Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, May 2021

2021 January February March April May A. Average interest rates in BYN 1. On newly attracted bank deposits legal persons* demand 2.04 3.00 3.00 3.00 2.96 up to 1 year 11.89 10.57 9.98 9.60 10.75 over 1 year 13.71 10.67 12.04 12.25 11.68 natural persons demand 0.40 0.30 0.52 0.90 0.39 up to 1 year 18.31 18.22 17.94 16.07 16.24 over 1 year 11.98 13.31 14.66 14.82 15.30 2. On banks' newly extended credits legal persons up to 1 year 11.45 11.08 11.87 12.34 12.47 over 1 year 10.85 11.01 10.84 11.53 11.80 natural persons up to 1 year 8.54 8.59 8.55 8.61 9.20 over 1 year 9.23 9.60 10.29 11.37 11.47 B. Average interest rates in foreign currency 3. On newly attracted bank deposits legal persons* demand 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.19 0.20 up to 1 year 1.19 1.52 1.52 1.45 1.36 over 1 year 1.08 1.30 1.18 1.19 1.42 natural persons demand 0.10 0.10 0.09 0.10 0.10 up to 1 year 1.18 1.10 1.10 1.09 1.10 over 1 year 2.20 2.22 2.31 2.40 2.24 4. On banks' newly extended credits legal persons up to 1 year 6.05 7.08 6.46 6.30 7.02 over 1 year 5.99 6.43 6.20 6.25 6.26 natural persons up to 1 year - - - - - over 1 year - - - - - C. Average interest rates in US Dollars 3. On newly attracted bank deposits legal persons* demand - - 0.05 - - up to 1 year 0.84 1.04 1.03 1.05 1.17 over 1 year 1.08 1.42 1.15 1.04 1.43 natural persons demand 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 up to 1 year 1.13 1.05 1.05 1.05 1.03 over 1 year 2.11 2.07 2.05 2.01 2.03 4. On banks' newly extended credits legal persons up to 1 year 5.35 6.40 6.12 5.86 6.13 over 1 year 4.47 5.34 5.02 5.16 5.22 natural persons up to 1 year - - - - - over 1 year - - - - - D. Average interest rates in Euro 3. On newly attracted bank deposits legal persons* demand 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 - up to 1 year 0.73 0.88 0.82 0.72 0.58 over 1 year 0.55 0.75 0.99 0.45 0.54 natural persons demand 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.09 0.10 up to 1 year 0.84 0.73 0.76 0.76 0.74 over 1 year 1.19 1.26 1.23 1.14 1.06 4. On banks' newly extended credits legal persons up to 1 year 5.45 6.00 5.45 5.45 6.01 over 1 year 5.57 5.80 5.65 5.39 5.21 natural persons up to 1 year - - - - - over 1 year - - - - - E. Average interest rates in Russian Rubles 3. On newly attracted bank deposits legal persons* demand - - - 0.20 0.20 up to 1 year 3.20 3.32 3.31 3.17 3.26 over 1 year 2.78 2.83 2.92 3.55 3.65 natural persons demand 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.11 0.10 up to 1 year 3.62 3.65 3.56 3.54 3.67 over 1 year 6.24 7.08 7.33 7.68 7.20 4. On banks' newly extended credits legal persons up to 1 year 9.26 9.38 8.87 8.90 9.43 over 1 year 9.94 10.15 10.32 10.32 10.40 natural persons up to 1 year - - - - - over 1 year - - - - -

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 "Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 - legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 - legal persons.