Interest rates: worst session since April 2, +10 to +12 basis points

May 29, 2024 at 01:30 pm EDT

It was the second worst session of the year for French equities (-1.5%), but this sudden risk-off did not benefit the bond markets at all, which also experienced one of the worst sessions of the year (the worst since April 2), on both sides of the Atlantic.



Bunds and OATs were also close to having one of the worst sessions of the year, with spreads in excess of +10 basis points on either side of the Rhine.



Yields in Europe rose sharply at 2:00 p.m. with the publication of the first German inflation figures for May: HICP inflation came in at +2.8% year-on-year, versus +2.4% in April (consensus +2.6% to +2.7%).

The German CPI suffers from an unfavorable basis of comparison, as prices had fallen over the same period last year due to a voluntary reduction in public transport fares.

The CPI 'core' consumer price index over one year stands at 3%.

This undermines expectations of a rate cut as early as next Thursday (June 6), followed by a second cut as early as July 18.

If next week's rate cut goes ahead, July's rate cut looks very much in jeopardy, unless idyllic inflation figures are released by Friday (prices in Spain tomorrow, in Europe and in France to be published on Friday).



In the meantime, this Wednesday will be marked by a heavy correction in Euro-denominated Treasuries, with +11.5pts on Bunds to 2.6950%, +10.5pts on our OATs to 3.184%, +12.3pts on Italian BTPs to 4.023% and +12pts on Spanish Bonos to 3.454%.

The picture is all the more worrying given that the April highs - in terms of yields - have been surpassed, and are showing the worst levels seen since mid-November 2023.

The markets will also be on the lookout on Friday for PCE inflation data in the USA, the Federal Reserve's favorite indicator of price dynamics, expected to decline slightly.



The yield on 10-year US Treasuries has risen by +9.5 basis points, above 4.63500%, and the 2-year (+4 basis points) is close to 5.00% (at 4.988%).



It should be noted that the deterioration in bond markets has become more radical since 2:45 p.m. in the USA: the consensus for a rate cut by the Fed in September has fallen to just 40% (compared with 46% on Tuesday and 63% on Wednesday).

The scenario of a year without rate cuts - considered absolutely unthinkable on January 1 - is becoming more than credible, particularly if the November presidential elections result in a Republican victory.



The rise in rates is only marginally penalizing gold, with once down -0.4% at $2,340.





