Interesting Engineering : Announces Their New Editor-in-Chief, Jolene Creighton

12/02/2020 | 02:40am EST
Interesting Engineering is pleased to announce that Jolene Creighton has started in the role of the Editor-in-Chief.

Jolene is a Science Journalist and Editorial Director with 10+ years' experience in digital publishing. Prior to joining Interesting Engineering, Jolene co-founded and launched two media publications (From Quarks to Quasars and Futurism). The publications secured a collective readership of 165 million and social followings over 20 million. Both were acquired in under four years. She also taught more than a dozen university courses on writing and communications, co-founded and launched the Gravity Blanket, and wrote several eBooks on future technologies for various government agencies. Jolene has also participated in many conferences and panels. Her work has been published by Business Insider, the World Economic Forum, NBC, The Daily Dot, Hattiesburg American, ScienceAlert, Future of Life Institute, and others.

"The team at Interesting Engineering has accomplished a lot since its founding, and I've rarely met a group of people with this much passion and dedication to their work — and also to each other," Jolene shared. "The publication should be proud. It has secured a dedicated, international team with an impressive amount of talent and drive. Each week, they publish a host of engaging, informative content, and millions of people turn to Interesting Engineering to get the latest information on the most cutting-edge technologies."

"I'm excited to work with the team to scale our original, investigative pieces and help bring the brand to the next level. I look forward to discovering how I can best support everyone in their efforts to create engaging content that drives conversations globally," Jolene noted.

Interesting Engineering:

Interesting Engineering is a global digital publication that highlights the latest developments in science, technology, and engineering worldwide.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the privately-owned company publishes content daily on its official website and across its social media platforms. Topics commonly featured on Interesting Engineering include aerospace, automotive, energy and environment technologies, physics, biology, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, 3D printing technologies, gadgets, architecture, medical technology, as well as general technology and invention news.

Interesting Engineering was founded in 2011 by its current CEO, Hüseyin Kılıç.

Hüseyin Kılıç is also the founder of the cool product website Well Done Stuff and a tourism media company Turkey Welcomes You.


