Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Interim Allocations for the 2021 Pacific Whiting Fishery

05/06/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOAA Fisheries is issuing interim allocation amounts of Pacific whiting for the Shorebased Individual Fishing Quota (IFQ) Program and the at-sea Mothership (MS) Coop and Catcher/Processor (C/P) Coop sectors prior to the start of the Pacific whiting fishery on May 15, 2021.

The interim allocations are based on the lowest value of the 2021 Pacific whiting coastwide total allowable catch (TAC) (475,000 mt) considered in the revised proposed rule (86 FR 23659, May 4, 2021). The interim allocation amounts are shown in Table 1 and Table 2, below. We will allocate any additional amounts of Pacific whiting to each sector after the final rule establishing the 2021 coastwide and U.S. TACs, tribal allocation, and set-asides for research and incidental mortality is published.

We expect the interim allocations will provide sufficient fishing opportunity for the whiting fleet until we publish the final rule establishing the 2021 coastwide and U.S. Pacific whiting TACs. Additional details about the interim allocations for each sector of the whiting fishery are summarized in the tables and text below.

Tables

Table 1. 2021 Interim TAC and Harvest Guideline for Pacific Whiting

Lower Range Adjusted Coastwide TAC (mt)

Lower Range Adjusted U.S. TAC (mt)

Lower Range Tribal Allocation (mt)

Research Bycatch Set Aside (mt)

Interim Harvest Guideline (mt)

475,000

350,930

61,413

750

288,767

Table 2. 2021 Interim Pacific Whiting allocation amounts by commercial sector

Commercial Sector

Commercial Sector Proportion of 2021 Interim Harvest Guideline

Commercial Sector 2021 Interim Allocation (mt)

Shorebased IFQ

0.42

121,282

C/P

0.34

98,181

MS

0.24

69,304

Shorebased Individual Fishing Quota (IFQ)

On December 9, 2020, NOAA Fisheries made an initial allocation of Pacific whiting Quota Pounds (QP) to IFQ permit holder accounts. Before the start of the primary whiting season on May 15, 2021, we will deposit Pacific whiting QP based the shorebased trawl quota share (QS) allocation multiplied by the shorebased trawl interim allocation. This amount is inclusive of, and not additional to, the initial interim allocation amount that was distributed to Shorebased IFQ accounts on December 9, 2020. After the final harvest specifications are established, NMFS will deposit any additional QP into the QS accounts.

Mothership (MS) and Catcher/Processor (CP) Cooperatives

Before the start of the primary whiting season, we will notify approved MS and C/P cooperatives of their interim allocation through the Initial Administrative Decision (IAD) associated with the 2021 cooperative permits. After the final Pacific whiting harvest specifications are established, NMFS will notify the cooperatives and allocate any additional amounts of Pacific whiting to each sector.

Disclaimer

National Marine Fisheries Service published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pGOPRO : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pCARDIFF ONCOLOGY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pHALF-YEAR RESULTS 2020/21 : Strong growth in the cloud // Substantial increase in EBIT and rising EBIT margin
PU
05:59pBig Fossil Fuel Infrastructure Unaffordable, Secretary-General Tells Petersberg Climate Dialogue, Stressing Such Investments ‘Simply Deepen Our Predicament'
PU
05:59pNTOG members onboard HMCS Calgary make record-breaking heroin bust
PU
05:59pPIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP.  : Announces Timing of First Quarter Results
AQ
05:59pGENEURO  : Availability of documents and information for the annual shareholders' meeting of May 27, 2021
PU
05:58pCATCHMARK : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.  : Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
05:57pFUNKO-A : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Strong Start into 2021 with 22.4% Sales Growth and 2.0% adj...
2Cryptocurrency ether rises to new record high over $3,600
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Lowe, National Grid, Pearson, Thomson Reuters, CVS...
4EVOTEC SE : PRESS RELEASE : Evotec launches 'beLAB1407' to accelerate translational research from the UK's aca..
5How will inflation impact recovery?

HOT NEWS