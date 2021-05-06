Interim Allocations for the 2021 Pacific Whiting Fishery

NOAA Fisheries is issuing interim allocation amounts of Pacific whiting for the Shorebased Individual Fishing Quota (IFQ) Program and the at-sea Mothership (MS) Coop and Catcher/Processor (C/P) Coop sectors prior to the start of the Pacific whiting fishery on May 15, 2021.

The interim allocations are based on the lowest value of the 2021 Pacific whiting coastwide total allowable catch (TAC) (475,000 mt) considered in the revised proposed rule (86 FR 23659, May 4, 2021). The interim allocation amounts are shown in Table 1 and Table 2, below. We will allocate any additional amounts of Pacific whiting to each sector after the final rule establishing the 2021 coastwide and U.S. TACs, tribal allocation, and set-asides for research and incidental mortality is published.

We expect the interim allocations will provide sufficient fishing opportunity for the whiting fleet until we publish the final rule establishing the 2021 coastwide and U.S. Pacific whiting TACs. Additional details about the interim allocations for each sector of the whiting fishery are summarized in the tables and text below.

Table 1. 2021 Interim TAC and Harvest Guideline for Pacific Whiting

Lower Range Adjusted Coastwide TAC (mt) Lower Range Adjusted U.S. TAC (mt) Lower Range Tribal Allocation (mt) Research Bycatch Set Aside (mt) Interim Harvest Guideline (mt) 475,000 350,930 61,413 750 288,767

Table 2. 2021 Interim Pacific Whiting allocation amounts by commercial sector

Commercial Sector Commercial Sector Proportion of 2021 Interim Harvest Guideline Commercial Sector 2021 Interim Allocation (mt) Shorebased IFQ 0.42 121,282 C/P 0.34 98,181 MS 0.24 69,304

On December 9, 2020, NOAA Fisheries made an initial allocation of Pacific whiting Quota Pounds (QP) to IFQ permit holder accounts. Before the start of the primary whiting season on May 15, 2021, we will deposit Pacific whiting QP based the shorebased trawl quota share (QS) allocation multiplied by the shorebased trawl interim allocation. This amount is inclusive of, and not additional to, the initial interim allocation amount that was distributed to Shorebased IFQ accounts on December 9, 2020. After the final harvest specifications are established, NMFS will deposit any additional QP into the QS accounts.

Before the start of the primary whiting season, we will notify approved MS and C/P cooperatives of their interim allocation through the Initial Administrative Decision (IAD) associated with the 2021 cooperative permits. After the final Pacific whiting harvest specifications are established, NMFS will notify the cooperatives and allocate any additional amounts of Pacific whiting to each sector.