Interior Dept. new offshore energy proposal by June 30

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Deptartment
plans to propose a new five-year plan for offshore energy by
June 30, the date when the current plan expires, Interior
Secretary Deb Haaland said on Thursday.
“The previous Administration stopped work on the new
five-year plan in 2018, so there has been a lot to do to catch
up. Varying, conflicting litigation has also been a factor. As
we take this next step, we will follow the science and the law,
as we always do," Haaland told the Senate energy committee.
Haaland testified before the panel to answer questions on
the Biden administration's FY2023 budget proposal but was hit
with questions by Republican senators and Democratic Senator Joe
Manchin about the Interior Department's limited offering of new
oil and gas leases on federal land.
Manchin said he is concerned that Interior's new five-year
plan proposal for energy development in the U.S.
intercontinental shelf will not result in new oil and gas
leasing.
"A proposed program is not at this issue. There's no
decision to issue specific leases or to authorize any drilling
or development," he said.
