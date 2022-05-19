Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Interior Dept. new offshore energy proposal by June 30

05/19/2022 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Deptartment plans to propose a new five-year plan for offshore energy by June 30, the date when the current plan expires, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on Thursday.

“The previous Administration stopped work on the new five-year plan in 2018, so there has been a lot to do to catch up. Varying, conflicting litigation has also been a factor. As we take this next step, we will follow the science and the law, as we always do," Haaland told the Senate energy committee.

Haaland testified before the panel to answer questions on the Biden administration's FY2023 budget proposal but was hit with questions by Republican senators and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin about the Interior Department's limited offering of new oil and gas leases on federal land.

Manchin said he is concerned that Interior's new five-year plan proposal for energy development in the U.S. intercontinental shelf will not result in new oil and gas leasing.

"A proposed program is not at this issue. There's no decision to issue specific leases or to authorize any drilling or development," he said. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:48aMercedes aims to fuel road to electric luxury with 'desire'
RE
11:46aS.Africa's rand firms after central bank raises lending rate by 50 bps
RE
11:46aEgypt's central bank raises key interest rates by 200 basis points
RE
11:44aTether has increased holdings of u.s. treasury bills 13% to…
RE
11:44aTether has cut reserves of secured loans- statement…
RE
11:44aTether has increased money market fund reserves- statement…
RE
11:44aStablecoin tether has boosted reserves of u.s. government de…
RE
11:44aOfficial correction-tether has cut commercial paper holdings 17%…
RE
11:43aSpiralling costs could take Greek graviera cheese off the menu
RE
11:41aInterior Dept. new offshore energy proposal by June 30
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares slump after retail giants sound stagflation alarm
2Analyst recommendations: Zoom, Cisco, Target, Under Armour, Walmart...
3Rare double whammy hits retail investors: steep slumps for both stocks ..
4Exclusive-Major Credit Suisse shareholder calls for new CEO
5Chart of the day: Investors and their fears

HOT NEWS