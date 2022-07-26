Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Interlinked climate risks could ripple through euro zone, ECB study says

07/26/2022 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illumination at ECB headquarters for the Euro's 20th anniversary in Frankfurt, Germany

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Climate shocks could quickly ripple through the euro zone economy as financial interlinkages amplified dangers and losses, a study by the European Central Bank and the EU's risk watchdog, the European Systemic Risk Board, said on Tuesday.

The ECB, which supervises the biggest banks in the 19-country euro zone, has for years argued that climate change is a top risk and has pushed lenders to acknowledge and reduce their exposures, but with little success so far.

"No meaningful reduction in emission intensity in the loan portfolios of euro area banks has taken place in recent years," the report said. Among banks, "exposures to climate-related losses also remain concentrated ..., with more than 20% of potential losses residing in the holdings of 5% of euro area banks."

Climate shocks will have an abrupt impact on market prices, initially hitting portfolios of investment funds, pension funds and insurance companies, according to the report. This sudden repricing will then lead to defaults and losses for lenders.

"In a disorderly transition scenario, marked by an immediate and substantial increase in carbon prices, respective market losses of insurers and investment funds could potentially amount to 3% and 25% (of) stress-tested assets in the near term," the report said.

These market dynamics could then amplify each other, because a climate risk could quickly reduce the value of assets and lead to fire sales. Financial institutions would dispose of a large number of exposed assets at distressed prices, leading to a downward spiral in valuations.

Beyond the corporate sector, households also appeared to be vulnerable, with almost half of outstanding home loans having been to made to borrowers who have high ratios of energy costs to income, the report added.

An orderly green transition, however, would reduce corporate defaults by up to a fifth in 2050, the report estimates.

While there are no regulatory instruments in place for such risks, systemic risk buffers or concentration thresholds to reduce exposure to carbon-intensive sectors could reduce dangers, the report adds.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.51% 0.68311 Delayed Quote.5.98%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.25% 1.18199 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.57% 0.765796 Delayed Quote.8.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.37% 0.01232 Delayed Quote.4.01%
RIPPLE (XRP/BTC) -0.69%End-of-day quote.-11.56%
RIPPLE (XRP/EUR) -6.51% 0.3288 End-of-day quote.-56.07%
RIPPLE (XRP/USD) -6.33% 0.3359 End-of-day quote.-60.49%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.79% 0.986222 Delayed Quote.11.48%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:30aItaly has up to $14.5 billion for anti-inflation package - sources
RE
06:28aIndonesia says Mitsubishi Motors to invest about $667 million over next 3 years
RE
06:27aGE cuts free cash flow forecast
RE
06:24aOctopus Energy Group secures $550 million investment
RE
06:22aU.S. first lady Jill Biden's press secretary to depart - CNN
RE
06:20aInterlinked climate risks could ripple through euro zone, ECB study says
RE
06:18aFashion retailer Truworths' sales jump as lockdowns ease
RE
06:16aBritain adds 42 new designations to Russia sanctions
RE
06:15aThai Finance Minister sees economy growing over 4% in 2023 on tourism pickup
RE
06:13aChina, indonesia to expand development financing cooperation, st…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-U.S. LNG exports to Europe on track to surpass Biden promise
2SIEMENS AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
3Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, UnitedHealth, American Express, EOG..
4Rio Tinto, Fortescue record profits near end on price view, dim demand
5Cryptoverse: What crisis? Venture capitalists bet big on crypto

HOT NEWS