Intermountain Healthcare Announces Transformative Workforce Education Program With InStride

SALT LAKE CITY, UT & LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermountain Healthcare has launched a strategic workforce education program to invest in the continued development of their caregivers (employees) and communities. Through a new partnership with InStride, Intermountain caregivers will have access – at no cost to them – to a wide array of online degrees, credentials, and diplomas for in-demand and future skills.

In addition to courses for frontline medical and nursing personnel, Intermountain will offer education programs for nonclinical employees. Beginning in 2022, Intermountain’s 42,000 caregivers in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada will have access to prepaid courses in the subject of their choice from InStride’s best-in-class academic network of accredited institutions that includes Arizona State University, CUNY, University of Virginia, University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Memphis. Utah Valley University and the College of Southern Idaho will also offer Intermountain-specific courses, with more regional schools scheduled to add courses in the future.

“Education provides meaningful career growth for our caregivers and is the foundation on which our organization, and our communities, can build lasting success,” said Intermountain Chief People Officer Heather Brace. “At Intermountain, we believe we must invest in developing a diverse workforce, and that means providing robust educational opportunities at all levels of our organization. This initiative will help break down barriers to equitable education by providing language, GED, and certification and degree options for all employees.”

“Intermountain and their leaders should be commended for their dedication to serving their caregivers who, in turn, serve their communities,” said InStride CEO and Co-Founder Vivek Sharma. “We are proud to partner with them to create strategic workforce education programs that develop and prepare their employees to provide the best care possible, today and in the future.”

