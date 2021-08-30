Log in
Intermountain Rural Electric Association (IREA) Rebranding to CORE Electric Cooperative.

08/30/2021 | 04:01am EDT
SEDALIA, Colo., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IREA announced today that it is now CORE Electric Cooperative, a name and identity that reflects its mission of providing essential electric service to thriving communities and its role at the center of the lives of a modern and diverse membership. The company will remain structured as a non-profit, member-owned electric cooperative utility serving Colorado.

"We're just a different company today than where we were originally," said Tim White, Chairman of the Board. "We are CORE to – at the heart of – the lives of our members. The communities we serve are located at the CORE – the central part – of Colorado."

CORE, formerly known as IREA, began more than 80 years ago providing electric service primarily to rural communities. Since then, it has grown to the largest electric distribution cooperative in the state of Colorado, serving some 300,000 customers. Its 5000-square-mile footprint now extends beyond the mountains and rural areas to some of the fastest growing communities in the United States.

"As our member communities have grown and modernized, we saw that we needed a new name to represent the place we occupy, not just geographically, but in people's everyday lives," said Jeff Baudier, CEO. "CORE represents our commitment to providing our members not just an essential product they need to live, but something more - The Energy to Thrive."

This rebranding is not the result of a merger or acquisition. Billing and services will remain the same, so members do not need to take any action or make any changes due to this rebranding. CORE's commitment to its members will remain its top priority.

The member service phone number has remained the same at (800) 332-9450. For more information, visit CORE.coop.

CORE, formally known as Intermountain Rural Electric Association (IREA) is a member-owned electric utility cooperative that serves customers in a 5,000-square-mile area in central Colorado. CORE provides reliable and affordable power to more than 300,000 customers, making it the largest electric distribution cooperative in Colorado, and one of the largest in the U.S. As a customer-owned cooperative, CORE operates on a non-profit basis; earnings exceeding expenses are invested in the facilities used to provide electric service and are booked as member equity.

Media Contact:
Josh Liss
Public Affairs Director
303.870.2990
JBLiss@CORE.coop

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermountain-rural-electric-association-irea-rebranding-to-core-electric-cooperative-301364891.html

SOURCE CORE Electric Cooperative; Intermountain Rural Electric Association


© PRNewswire 2021
