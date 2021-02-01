Internal Market: Joint open letter on industry competitiveness and EU standardisation

1 February 2021

Mr Pedro Siza Vieira Minister of State for the Economy and the Digital Transition of Portugal,

Chair of the EU Competitiveness Council

Copies:

Permanent Representations of EU Member States,

European Commission

Dear Minister,

Re: Industry competitiveness heavily relies on effective harmonised standardisation

The co-signatories to this open letter congratulate you on the start of the Portuguese EU Council Presidency which takes place at such an important moment in the history of the EU. On behalf of our membership, we wish you both success and patience in the negotiations you will lead.

We have been regularly raising concerns regarding the European Commission's over- prescriptive approach to EU harmonised standards and their treatment of standards as an "extension of EU law" rather than a market-driven implementation tool. The Commission has established processes and practices that impede the delivery of state- of-the-art solutions in a timely and cost-efficient manner to the European businesses and consumers. This approach is damaging a system which is at the core of the success of the Single Market for goods and jeopardising its functioning (you can find the negative consequences listed in the annex). We are aware that the EU executive's approach is being challenged by the majority of Member States.

This systemic problem relates to the over-extended powers of the Commission, on the basis of its own interpretation of liability for harmonised standards, substantially contested by many stakeholders as well. Using standards as a quasi-legislative tool contradicts the very essence of standardisation as a bottom-up process driven by a consensus of all interested parties through the European standardisation organisations.

The mentioned concerns could and should be urgently addressed as the key issue affecting European industry competitiveness. To be successful in our recovery from