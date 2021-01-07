International Association of Machinists and Aerosp : Machinists Union Looks Forward to Partnering with Labor Secretary Nominee, Working People's Champion Marty Walsh

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2021 - Robert Martinez Jr., International President of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), issued the following statement on President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of Marty Walsh to serve as U.S. Labor Secretary:

'In the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the worst economic period since the Great Depression, working people could not have asked for a better nominee for Secretary of Labor than Marty Walsh. As a long time union member, Mayor Walsh truly understands the needs of working men and women. He will restore fundamental labor rights, especially after four years of attacks from the Trump administration.

'Mayor Walsh proved himself to be a fierce ally of our union by helping us fight back against the privatization of more than 400 IAM Local 264 bus mechanic jobs at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. Thanks to Mayor Walsh joining our strong labor coalition, we saved those jobs for working families and Boston public transit riders. Mayor Walsh is a true fighter for working families, and we can't wait to see what we can accomplish together on a national stage.

'The Machinists Union is eagerly looking forward to working with Mayor Walsh as he 'builds back better' at the Labor Department. The Senate should swiftly confirm him as the next Secretary of Labor.'

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) is among the largest industrial trade unions in North America and represents nearly 600,000 active and retired members in the manufacturing, aerospace, defense, airlines, railroad, transportation, shipbuilding, woodworking, health care, and other industries.

goIAM.org | @MachinistsUnion