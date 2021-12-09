International Award-winning Content Lands on Globi, the New Free Premium Streaming Service

Available Now, the AVOD Platform Serves as the Only Highly-Curated, Foreign-Focused Collection of Film and TV Content for Consumers

Globi, the first free, premium AVOD service presenting 500+ hours of the world's best, award-winning content, launched today for North American consumers. Showcasing renowned feature films to world-class drama series, Globi offers a curated collection of titles from over 20 countries, most of which are exclusive to the platform.

“Audiences have established their desire to consume original, international content - Globi now enters the expansive streaming marketplace to directly feed this need as the only free, foreign-focused platform,” stated Globi CEO Tariq Jalil. “Providing American audiences with the opportunity to binge sophisticated global fare and broaden their exposure to diverse cultures through compelling films and TV series, Globi intends to shift the consumption of award-winning content to further strengthen and expand the cultured streaming experience.”

Available now on both linear and video on demand programming, English-speaking audiences can access Globi’s impressive foreign content, including: Official Selection of the 2016 Venice Film Festival, the French drama Polina; the Spanish drama Ma Ma, starring Academy Award® winner Penélope Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona); Denmark’s crime-drama, Terribly Happy; the Belgian hit drama, "Over Water"; Sweden’s crime series, “Stockholm Requiem”; notable Finnish action-drama Rare Exports; Estonia’s award-winning horror feature, November; Columbia’s Academy Award® nominated historical drama, Embrace the Serpent; winner of the Grand Prize of the Jury at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival, Italy’s Reality and more.

“Globi is the gateway to high caliber content, giving it global exposure. As an international distributor, representing the highly prolific kotv.ca, we are elated to be part of the Globi family with our series Les Simone,” said Barbara Vallant, Head of Formats of Sales and Acquisitions of Aroma-TV. “We trust that Globi viewers will appreciate the unique writing, which is a mix of drama and comedy.”

“​​ABC is thrilled to partner with Globi and excited to bring our ground-breaking, original productions to their audience,” said Brian Lee, Digital Content Sales and Distribution Executive of ABC Commercial.

Accessible via supported devices, Globi is currently available online at Globi.tv and via Apple TV, Roku, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android and iOS mobile and more. Globi will also be available in most countries around the world by the end of 2022.

The Globi trailer can be accessed here and additional assets here.

About Globi

Globi is the first network to provide only the world’s best foreign content in one place for free by employing an AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) model. Globi will be available on the Web at Globi.tv and on Roku, Samsung TV, Amazon TV and Apple TV. Globi is the destination for discerning viewers.

