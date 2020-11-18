International Beer Challenge 2020 Names Athletic Brewing Company North American “Brewer of the Year” 

America's First Exclusively Nonalcoholic Brewer Bests All North American Brewers for the International Beer Challenge’s Top Honor

Competition Win Proves that Great Tasting Beer is Being Brewed in the Nonalcoholic Category by Dedicated Brewers

Athletic Brewing Company won the top prize across all North American brewers (alcoholic and nonalcoholic) to be named “Brewer of the Year” by the International Beer Challenge (IBC) 2020. In addition to the top honor, the IBC named Athletic’s Free Wave IPA Supreme Champion Beer (alcoholic and nonalcoholic) and Best No & Low Alcohol Beer.

Athletic Brewing is redefining the long-dormant “nonalcoholic” category and revitalizing the category as “athletic” beers. Athletic’s beers are great-tasting and low-calorie, which just happen to be non-alcoholic. Singularly focused on brewing athletic beers, they are currently the third best seller of all beers at Whole Foods Markets in the Northeast.

“We are humbled by this award because our beers stand out beyond the non-alcoholic category and are rated on par with some of the greatest beers ever brewed,” said Co-founder and Head Brewer John Walker.

The IBC’s mission is to reward and promote excellent beers from around the globe. In addition to product taste medals and trophies, the IBC recognizes the brewers who make the beers. The IBC recognizes their achievements in a series of special awards, based on performances in the competition. The awards are decided by the accumulation of medals, each of which – be it gold, silver or bronze - carry a point score, enabling the IBC to name the most successful brewery, retailer and distributor.

“In just three short years, we have elevated Athletic beers to the pinnacle of the industry. Nonalcoholic beer tastes incredible and the category's taste profile has changed almost overnight, to a full tasting, fully brewed non-diluted beer. It hasn't been that way for the last 40 years,” Shufelt added. “Not only are we changing people’s impressions of non-alcoholic beer, but we are opening up new occasions for beer, and most importantly taking non-alcoholic beers out of the penalty box. While the category has begun to attract the attention of macro brewers and is now the fastest-growing segment in the beer industry, we strongly believe that all our beers are an ideal fit for modern adults who demand high performance in all elements of their life.”

The nonalcoholic beer market in the U.S. surged to $132 million in 2019 and, despite the pandemic, the non-alcoholic craft beer market is up 298 percent year-to-date. Athletic Brewing surpassed its 2019 brewing levels in May of this year and its sales are up 500 percent year-over-year. In just its third year of operation, the company has outgrown the 12,000 barrel capacity of its brewery headquartered in Connecticut and expanded its capacity by adding 125,000 barrels in its new San Diego facility.

Named by Fast Company magazine as one of the “World’s Most Innovative” companies in 2020, craft-beer fans can find Athletic Brewing’s revolutionary Upside Dawn Golden Ale and Run Wild IPA at major retailers in the U.S. They also ship directly to consumers at www.athleticbrewing.com where craft beer lovers can purchase Athletic’s full portfolio of flagship, seasonal and specialty beers plus join the brewer’s subscription offering - The Athletic Club.

Athletic Brewing proudly donates two percent of all sales to trail and park cleanups through their “Two for the Trails” program and expects to contribute more than $500,000 to trails and other charities across the nation this year.

About Athletic Brewing

International Beer Challenge 2020 “Brewer of the Year North America”, Athletic Brewing Company is reimagining beer for the modern, active adult. Their great-tasting athletic craft brews let you enjoy the refreshing taste of craft beer, without the alcohol or the hangover. You can enjoy them anytime, anywhere and still be healthy, active, and at your best; it’s the very reason they started brewing them in the first place. With custom breweries on the East and West coasts, their lineup has earned accolades throughout the industry, even against full-strength beers, including the 2020 World Beer Award Gold medal for Run Wild. To top it all off, as part of the Athletic Brewing “Two for the Trails” initiative, 2% of all sales are donated to causes and organizations that support healthy, outdoor, active living.

Whether you've decided to cut alcohol out of your life for good, for a night, or for just one drink, Athletic Brewing Company provides an option without compromises that you’re guaranteed to enjoy.

