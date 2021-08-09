Log in
International Cannabis Brand Cookies Debuts New SKUs in Washington State Through Partnership with Edgemont Group

08/09/2021 | 11:04am EDT
Cookies Top-Shelf Genetics Featured in New Lines of Concentrates and Cartridges Now Exclusively Available at Cookies Tacoma, Statewide to Follow

International cannabis brand Cookies today announced the debut of new top-shelf concentrate and flower product lines at the Cookies Tacoma retail location, with statewide availability coming soon through an exclusive partnership with expert extraction company Edgemont Group, maker of Full Spec and Leafwerx products.

Washington cannabis consumers now have access to a full line of concentrates and cartridges featuring Cookies’ sought-after genetics such as Berry Pie, Pomello and Sweet Tea.

These offerings will headline at Cookies Tacoma before becoming available to Edgemont Group’s statewide distribution network of more than 200 retail locations.

“Cookies is constantly pushing industry boundaries,” said Leo Matz, CEO of Edgemont Group. “Through this partnership, we’re able to apply cutting-edge extraction and formulation techniques to the authentic Cookies genetic library.”

Cookies Tacoma, 3111 S. Pine St., is open daily from 8 a.m. to midnight.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2008 by Berner (the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur) and his partner Jai (a Bay Area breeder and cultivator) is more than a premier cannabis company, it is an authentic brand with passionate fans all over the world. The company went mainstream in 2011 and has grown its business through the combination of globally recognized premium genetics, popular culture resonance, and social media influence. Cookies is constantly engaged in new breeding projects to launch differentiated brands and has quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise: authenticity and innovative genetics.

Today, Cookies is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and throughout the world. The company and its products are recognized globally and offer a collection of over 150 proprietary cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel capsules, vape cartridges, CBD Flower and medicinal mushrooms. Cookies' seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step—from cultivation and production to customers' end retail experience. With a deep commitment to restorative justice and progressive drug policy, Cookies actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy work and social equity initiatives.

About Edgemont Group

Edgemont Group, founded in 2016 in Wenatchee, Washington, is a recreational cannabis producer/processor operating within the Washington I502 Recreational market. Edgemont Group's mission is to liberate the plant and establish a legacy company. Edgemont Group cultivates, extracts, brands, and distributes a variety of cannabis flower and cannabis products, including Full Spec and Leafwerx branded concentrates and cartridges.


© Business Wire 2021
