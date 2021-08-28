International Cannabis Brand Cookies Expands to Massachusetts in Partnership With New Día

The Partnership with One of the State’s First Economic Empowerment Applicants Represents Cookies’ Commitment to Promoting DEI in Cannabis

International cannabis brand Cookies today announced its long-awaited expansion to the East Coast in partnership with New Día, LLC in Worcester, Massachusetts. Through its partnership with Cookies, New Día will expand its mission as one of the first Massachusetts economic empowerment applicants and create jobs and employment opportunities within the surrounding community.

“Partnering with Cookies allows New Día to have a greater impact on our local economy,” said Ross Bradshaw, founder and CEO of New Día. “Cookies’ immense popularity will help us in furthering our mission and expanding within our community in creating new jobs, supporting local suppliers and vendors and expanding our product offerings.”

Serving as the first-ever Cookies storefront on the East Coast, the recent New Día location will host a unique menu of top-shelf products featuring Cookies’ famed genetics alongside exclusive New England themed Cookies SF clothing. The partnership will include the same New Día staff at the existing New Día location, with an addition of 23 new and locally hired staff members.

Massachusetts cannabis consumers will have access to popular Cookies strains such as Apples and Bananas, Cereal Milk and Gary Payton, as well as regional premium cannabis brands.

“I fell in love with Massachusetts a while back at one of my first shows out there. The fire marshall shut down my show because the crowd was smoking, and the venue immediately turned into a hotbox; the energy was so pure and so was the love for cannabis and the whole crowd was chanting {let us smoke}. When we saw that Massachusetts was the first place on the East Coast to legalize cannabis, we had to enter the market. We have great production partners and we look forward to our store opening in Worcester,” said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, Cookies and New Día will host a grand re-opening as Cookies at 10 a.m., including Berner and all the top-shelf products from Cookies’ sister brands: Lemonnade, Collins Ave and Grandiflora.

The Cookies location in Worcester is located at 118 Cambridge St. and will be open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2008 by Berner (the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur) and his partner Jai (a Bay Area breeder and cultivator) is more than a premiere cannabis company; it is an authentic brand with passionate fans all over the world. The company went mainstream in 2011 and has grown its business through the combination of globally recognized premium genetics, popular culture resonance, and social media influence. Cookies is constantly engaged in new breeding projects to launch differentiated brands and has quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise: authenticity and innovative genetics.

Today, Cookies is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and throughout the world. The company and its products are recognized globally and offer a collection of over 150 proprietary cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel capsules, vape cartridges, CBD Flower and medicinal mushrooms. Cookies' seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step—from cultivation and production to customers' end retail experience. With a deep commitment to restorative justice and progressive drug policy, Cookies actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy work and social equity initiatives.

About New Día

New Día is an exceptional minority-owned business, neighbor, and benchmark for inclusion and diversity within the cannabis industry in Massachusetts. Our vision, “Diversity in Action” reaches well beyond being a cannabis retailer. Our diversity-centered philosophy represents doing business in a responsible, ethical and compassionate way that provides opportunity to communities and people who have been disproportionately harmed by the war on drugs. Our vision relies on our skilled team and network of trusted partners who demonstrate integrity, professionalism, and inclusion, allowing us to provide excellence to our customers and to our communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210828005006/en/